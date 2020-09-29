We Wish We Loved Something As Much As This Otter Loves To Eat Ice
The Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver shared extremely adorable footage of baby otter Joey devouring ice.
[Via TikTok]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver shared extremely adorable footage of baby otter Joey devouring ice.
[Via TikTok]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
In a popular thread on r/AskReddit, Vinyl_BunBuns quizzed his fellow Redditors on the dumbest things they "actually believed," and many of them delivered remarkably memorable responses.
The airport has been swallowed whole by this unnatural rift in the earth's crust, but you can still visit it. If you dare.
"To recap here, the drug didn't get any better. The cancer patients didn't get any better. You just got better at making money."
The Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver shared extremely adorable footage of baby otter Joey devouring ice.
Warren Buffett's $6B+ bet on Japanese trading houses is his biggest one outside of America. Why did he do it, and what does it say about Japan?
A new study by Dr. Jason Nagata, an assistant professor of pediatrics at UCSF, finds that lesbian, gay and bisexual people are more likely to experience migraine headaches, perhaps as a result of added stress and discrimination.
Seems like they didn't really get the social distancing memo.
If RBG's death made you panic, you're late.
These samples and prototypes are far out even by Yeezy standards.
Climate change is already having significant impacts on our planet. Do we still have a window for action to prevent the effects of future global warming from becoming irreversible for future generations?
Here's a fantastic use of gravity to pay tribute to Nickelodeon's spongy star and his best bud Patrick the starfish.
Interviews with more than 75 people expose the deep problems threatening the College Board's billion-dollar testing monopoly. The great-granddaddy of standardized tests may not survive.
Harry Potter fans had hoped to catch a glimpse of the legendary train only to be thwarted at the last possible minute.
I remember thinking: "These athletes don't seem to think they're as funny as everyone else does."
The singer's memoir, out Tuesday, will dive into her struggles and early-life pain, but she's always put her life on display.
Throughout history, women in rural Hunan Province used a coded script to express their most intimate thoughts to one another. Today, this once-"dead" language is making a comeback.
It looks unassuming on the outside, but it's gloriously dilapidated on the inside.
An extremely talented artist creates a shockingly lifelike mural.
A state university in New York likely violated the First Amendment by tricking Twitter into helping it seize a parody account set up by a student.
Greta Thunberg would weep at the sight of this extreme truck tug of war.
Against all odds, it really was a refuge of competence, normalcy and transcendent play. But the outside world has a way of sneaking in.
A new episode of the "Broken: Seeking Justice" podcast reveals previously unreported details about Ghislaine Maxwell's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein — and a bombshell potential origin of Epstein's wealth.
The baby never saw this coming.
A football game that lasts thousands of years on a field that stretches thousands of miles. Welcome to sports in the 201st century.
Make your smile shine with this kit that combines a whitening gel and LED lights. During today's sale, it'll only cost you $29.95.
Concert tours make up a huge portion of a singer or a band's earnings, but which artists have had the highest-grossing tours of all time?
Four months, 30 movie stars, 128 sex scenes. One writer (slash scientist) spent all summer researching which actors have had the most sexually ambitious careers. Here are her findings.
Simultaneous translation is not an easy feat, and the presidential debate did not make it any easier.
25 famous women's thoughts on their mental health struggles, including Zendaya, Gloria Steinem, Emma Stone, Princess Diana, Miley Cyrus, Kerry Washington, Kristen Stewart, bell hooks and more.
Some mornings we do wake up feeling like this.
Donald Trump told the far-right, chauvinist group to "stand by" in the presidential debate.
Blooming Prairie is a town of about 1,900 people who leave their front doors unlocked and know each other by their first names. It's not a place steeped in intrigue. At least it wasn't.
Nora the Siberian husky gets her toy pineapple stolen from her and she's not happy.
Filmmakers from Michael Moore to Brian De Palma took direct aim at George W. Bush's policies, yet the most pointed commentaries came from the comedy world
The presidential debate between Trump and Biden made just about sense as this guy's impassioned argument about Glenda the Good Witch.
Voter suppression is alive and well on the internet. Here's how scammers are trying to get you to spoil your vote with misinformation.
Described by one medical professional as "a champion and advocate" for HIV awareness, Timothy Ray Brown left a legacy far beyond his medical miracle.
He must invent or procure a time machine and travel back to face the defenses of the mid-1990s.
Neo said he knows kung fu now in "The Matrix," but does he, really?
What is it about the simplicity of a boarder chugging from a bottle of Ocean Spray and grooving to Stevie Nicks that's captured our hearts so thoroughly right now?
Referred to as the "Phantom of Love," the car was customized by Charles Clark and Sons. The firm was under instructions that the refined four-door should be more impressive than the Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost.
Both are maddening — but in very different ways.
Fifty years ago, young idealists swore to end American injustice. When their movement splintered, their lives diverged — from quiet college prof to infamous kidnappers to filthy-rich hotelier.
In a new study, psychologists tried to get a handle on the personality types that might be prone to outlandish beliefs.
Andrew Nadeau perfectly captures the futile exercise of attempting to fact check a debate with Donald Trump.
Performing death defying feats with ease across the Parisian skyline, Benjamin Cante hails from Switzerland where he began practicing circus arts from the age of 5. Nowadays, Cante is a member of the "French Freerun Family," an international team of professional "freerunners."
Inclusive and patriotic, with its roots in the radical left, Woody Guthrie's enduring 1940s folk song offers an expansive vision for all Americans, writes Dorian Lynskey.