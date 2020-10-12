We Have No Idea How This Woman Is Pulling Off Dancing While Cooking A Wok
This is the apex of multi-tasking.
[Via Twitter]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
This is the apex of multi-tasking.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Nelson Cruz's family was so sure Judge ShawnDya Simpson would free him, they brought a change of clothes to his hearing. Then things took a shocking turn.
We've done the hard work, so now the only thing you have to do is sit back and, uh, watch all 100 movies.
The CNN anchor is a consummate professional while placed in a ludicrous situation.
"There's nothing inside this boot that makes me think it's worth $150."
Yaron Oren-Pines promised 1,450 ventilators but never delivered. Six months later, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling it a "scam" and said law enforcement is investigating.
After 20 years with a Mac, I tried 30 days with a PC.
This is the apex of multi-tasking.
After a chat with foley artist Ronnie van der Veer, it's hard to look at leeks the same way.
Fried chicken is as emblematic of the US South as collard greens and sweet potato pie. But it may be more Scottish than Southern.
"A new project using sonification turns astronomical images from NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory and other telescopes into sound. This allows users to "listen" to the center of the Milky Way as observed in X-ray, optical, and infrared light."
James "The Iron Cowboy" Lawrence tells InsideHook about one of the most brutal rides he's ever attempted
When you take away guns and shootings, you have more time to explore grief, guilt, and the psychological complexity of crime.
"I found what I thought were bobcats on the trail during a run. Turns out they were cougar cubs and their mother was not happy to see me."
It wasn't so long ago that Jacinda Ardern was behind the counter at Golden Kiwi, taking orders at the nautical-themed takeaway joint. Now, the 40-year-old New Zealand Prime Minister is one of the world's most recognizable leaders.
No matter where he goes, he's being pursued by a mysterious woman in black.
Comedian Eric Andre's namesake show returns for a wacky fifth season on Adult Swim later this month.
Matthew Dolloff was being held without bail Sunday at the Downtown Denver Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder.
The dilemma of making and printing fake money as props for movies and TV shows is that it can't be too real.
Michael Jordan has reigned as the GOAT. How does LeBron James' fourth NBA title change the debate?
Can slamming into a space rock at 15,000 miles per hour prevent it from hitting Earth? The DART mission aims to find out.
It'll make you miss the simple, frustrating days of everything being cake.
Disney is firing workers by the thousands while its executives cling to their exorbitant bonuses. And the battle to reopen Disneyland is getting more desperate.
It was not a metal cover we expected, but it's certainly one that we deserve.
So far, permanent moves are relatively flat. But short-term moves did spike in March and April, with people mostly leaving big cities.
Humanity hasn't always lived with the flu. Could this era of social distancing hasten its demise?
It's sometimes hard to imagine the magnitude of some of the biggest concerts that have happened around the world. Here's what they would look like to scale in Central Park in New York, if the people attending the concerts stood shoulder to shoulder.
American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in economics for their contributions to auction theory, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.
In temperate climates, leaves change colors in the fall of every year. Asking why raises important questions about nature, science, death, rebirth and the environment we all share.
Watch David Rush and Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon tackle the Guinness record for "most apples sliced in one minute while juggling knives."
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his thinking on the matter has "evolved."
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The president is technically the deadliest job in the US, but what happens in the occasion that a president dies?
Study instead suggests people are initially attracted to those with similar features to themselves.
Don't assume anything — and try not to delay.
We're not totally sure whether or not this is a Halloween prank, but it did give us a good scare.
Want to create a full-on home theater experience? A nice projector is a must have. Heck, there's even a high-end 4K-capable model in the mix.
The franchise owner of the Detroit Pistons also owns a predatory prison telephone company. Shouldn't that matter to the NBA?
YouTube channel The King of Random decided to test out how much weight silicone caulk can take.
The pandemic recession is wildly uneven. Wealthy people are doing just fine. Hourly workers are not.
In 1994, Comedy Central gave Sofia Coppola a contract. She gave them "Hi-Octane."
Dr. Wayne Wenowdis (Kate McKinnon) stops by "Weekend Update" to discuss Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and televised health exam.
The more people I met, the more I detected something deep and unpredictable lurking beneath the surface, something that I wasn't sure was reflected in the polling data, something that maybe couldn't even be measured at all.
As the weather gets colder, many Americans have no idea whether it's risky to hang out with other people inside. That's a big problem.
Here's how four 4 x 20ft recycled shipping containers were transformed into a house with two bedrooms.
Choosing widgets and customizing your own app icons takes time — but it's worth it to nail that aesthetic.
These words and phrases about how we work and live have become ubiquitous in the past several months.
We never knew there was a "greasy"/"greazy" line throughout the United States.