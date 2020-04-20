Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
In an exclusive interview with WIRED, FBI director Christopher Wray discusses a scourge that "moves at the speed of social media."
Witness the mighty power of the Desktop PCB Milling Machine as it wittles an aluminum cube into a replica of Mount Rainier.
A look behind the numbers driving the latest quarantine craze and the small businesses that are filling a gap in the market.
"Two nurses, who have witnessed first hand the toll Covid is taking in Colorado, stood up and peacefully counter protested. Here is how they were treated. I had join them."
You can tell the Norwegian research vessel Johan Hjort is made for the Arctic because it holds a tanning bed inside.
How to make crucial financial and health care decisions for you and your loved ones.
Frozen times call for desperate measures.
It would be interesting to look at locations of the American popular imagination, as seen in movies and TV, mapped against regional tax breaks for the film industry.
English and a handful of other languages dominate the internet, but this is leaving indigenous cultures without a voice online. Now they are fighting back.
From 1953 through 1970, United offered men-only 'Executive flights' — something you might see on an episode of "Mad Men."
ABC has rolled out a celebrity edition of what was once the most popular program on television, this time helmed by Jimmy Kimmel. Can the game show become a hit again?
The treasury secretary's sunny predictions are at odds with mainstream economic forecasting.
How Hollywood is adapting to the pandemic.
A few glimpses of Colorado's landscape and some of the animals and people calling it home.
Joseph Herscher has a clever way of getting the pepper with a very elaborate contraption.
The reopen America protests are the logical conclusion of a twisted liberty movement.
Seeing a raccoon washing its paws in the rivers of Saint Petersburg or an octopus tumbling out of a city bus would be a startling sight for most city dwellers.
Just a typical day in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Americans have always designed our living spaces to respond to threats both real and imagined.
Cafes bustled with customers, parks teemed with sunbathers, and the first Apple store to reopen outside China had lines snaking out the door as many South Koreans — almost all wearing masks — emerged from months of self-isolation.
Eric Feigl-Ding has been making the rounds on TV as a coronavirus expert. Some of his colleagues think he's unqualified.
In January 2014, an endangered plant was taken from Kew Gardens — only a few years after scientists saved it from extinction. Sam Knight investigates what happens when plant obsession turns criminal.
Michael Jordan helped out the veteran photographer Walter Iooss Jr. after telling him which way he was going to dunk in the contest. That tip led Iooss Jr. to capture an iconic moment in MJ's career.
Niantic is adding a new item called a Remote Raid Pass to Pokémon Go, letting you play raids that appear on the app's map or "Nearby" page without having to go to the physical location.
Keirin racing in Japan is a big business that is rich in traditions too. Its intriguing world says a lot about our Olympics hosts.
A tech whiz found a way to run Mac OS X Leopard 10.5 on an emulator on their 2020 iPad Pro 11″ without Jailbreaking it.
This game starts with three to six players getting stranded in a plane crash. Now, you all have to work together to survive. It only takes about 15 minutes to play a round, and it's suited for players ages 10 and up.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, ventilators have been a key focus of the media, politicians and the president. But most of these references miss some key points.
The popularity of orange juice is, surprisingly, a product of clever marketing. But why have Americans fallen out of love with this drink in recent years?
Rapid and at-home tests could give results in minutes rather than days.
We cannot survive as a nation where ZIP code is destiny.
And now that we've heard this, we can never un-hear it again.
It's 2020, and millions of Americans — now bound to their homes — still don't have reliable internet access. In a pandemic, that's a public health crisis.
The Range Rover has been a notable part of motoring since the beginning of the 1970s.
Can the Slow Mo Guys break your YouTube?
"LEGO Masters" finalists Boone and Mark explain how they built their legacies.
Locust swarms are multiplying in eastern Africa as farmers plant their next harvest and the coronavirus threat grows.
A YouTuber wrote some software to come up with the most optimal basketball backboard possible and then built it.
Living inside Brazil's largest apartment complex amid a pandemic, prophetic images of an empty world and other best photos of the week.
The food influencers at Chefclub came up with this, er, unconventional way to cook a Crispy Potato Chip Omelette, which is being hailed online as either brilliant or a crime against humanity.
Joe Joyce oversaw JJ Bubbles, a welcoming tavern in a conservative corner of Brooklyn, for 43 years until he died of Covid-19.
Cook up large portions over the weekend, and your lunch is taken care of for the rest of the week.
Kaleb Cave seems to have pulled off a true standing double backflip on grass. It's wild
In the midst of a pandemic, it's delightful to imagine doing whatever you like without worrying about making a living.
According to this chart from Visual Capitalist, some US workers are more susceptible to putting themselves in harm's way.
The county beach workers filled up the Venice Skatepark with sand.