We grew up listening to Tupac, smoking blunts and emulating Black people. Behind bars, our past was a dangerous secret.
The end of Paramount Consent Decrees could eventually make your local theater a Disneyplex.
Ben Shapiro is not okurr with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's latest song.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"Curbside Larry" is the ultimate hype man for the Harris County Barbara Bush Branch Library in Spring, Texas.
The Fortune 500 companies of 2020 all raked in billions in profits last year, but just how profitable are these companies if we look at their profits per employee?
Every two summers since the 1970s, a minicity pops up in Munich. It resembles any other city — except that it is run entirely by children.
Here's a fun way of doing multiplication that we never knew existed before.
A rare look inside a 20-year-old airliner.
Meetings over the weekend pushed college football to the edge.
With under 5 seconds on the clock and with the scores tied, the Los Angeles Lakers needed to get a bucket. Forward Kyle Kuzma got the ball on the perimeter and drilled home a game winning three, right before time ran out.
The United States has a chance to make things better before things get much, much worse. But much of the country appears to be squandering the opportunity.
In Paradise Valley, it's hard work prepping for the end of the world.
Want to indulge your green thumb while in quarantine? The Combined Urban and Zen Gardening Mastery Bundle can help. Start a zen garden wherever you live with these helpful courses.
"My boyfriend thought I was Live in my Facebook group talking about my new diet and exercise routine. However, everything I was saying was lies."
Smash Mouth headlined the Sturgis Buffalo Chip on Sunday, August 9th, drawing a crowd of thousands of people amid the pandemic.
Most countries are off-limits to Americans, so Steve Price decided to take matters into his own hands and build his own vacation simulating machine, complete with a pink flamingo and a fern fan.
The ignorant pundit is absolutely certain; the true expert understands their own limits and how to ask the right questions.
Choosing a running mate used to be more about campaigning than governing. But after Richard Nixon's ruinous relationship with Spiro Agnew, the job has changed. Introducing the executive vice presidency.
The Vesuvius Volcano is considered one of the most dangerous volcanos in the world. What would happen if it were to erupt again this year?
My first attempt to meet him turned out to be a cover story for my parents' messy split. 30 years later, I decided to find Pee-wee on my own terms.
It's not the remix we expected. It's not even the remix we think we deserve.
One study found that sitting in a discussion section on the ethics of meat led students to lower their meat consumption.
It's heartwarming to see how sweetly her daughter reacts to these scenarios.
What do you have to lose?
We know that PowerPoint kills. Most often the only victims are our audience's inspiration and interest. This, however, is the story of a PowerPoint slide that actually helped kill seven people.
It starts in gentle confusion and then takes a turn towards shock and utter horror.
Author Florence Williams aims to find out how exposure to nature can impact our mood and overall health. From forest baths to scent therapy, this book is focused on practical solutions for a nature-starved modern population.
It's a miracle that the car, which started drifting because the driver had forgotten to pull the handbrakes, emerged from this incident unscathed.
Ask a lot of questions. Remember that confidence inspires confidence. Use porn GIFs to get the conversation started.
Mail carriers tell the story of how the destruction of the US Postal Service would mean the end of a connected country.
If we just close our eyes, we can really picture this coming from Shapiro's mouth.
There's a connection between what I was tasked to do as an infantryman in Iraq and the mission of police officers in American cities.
Americans know what it's like to suffer the consequences of negligent government.
From "Inception" to "High School Musical 3," here's how Hollywood pulls off making people walk on walls and ceilings.
Despite James Hemings's leading role in Jefferson's kitchen, he's credited with only a handful of recipes.
To uncover the habits of ancient humans, scientists are studying modern sports stars.
"I was on my lunch break and I ordered some food from Dave's Downtown. They apparently dispatched a drone and I noticed it was struggling to get to my office. Here are the last 30 seconds of the drone in flight before it hits an obstacle and crashes lands along with my $14 lunch."
Many New Yorkers are avoiding the subway, fearful of jostling with strangers in crowded cars. Masks and social distancing are essential, but good air flow is also key to reducing the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
We usually think of insects as meals for vertebrates such as frogs. But arthropods may turn the tables more often than you think.
Come for this guy's stroke of genius, stay for the maniacal, movie-villain laugh he lets loose at the end.
Even people who seemed to be happily partnered talked shit about their significant other in private. How much annoyance with one's partner is normal?
This coronavirus is here for the long haul — here's what scientists predict for the next months and years.
Real-life footage of near misses on train tracks are used in this hard-hitting PSA.
A developer explains the computational complexity of Facebook listening in.
World's fairs have launched some of our most bold and iconic structures, but there were plenty more wild ones left on the cutting room floor. These fantastical structures — think an 1,000-foot guillotine or 1,000-mile slide — represent an era of architectural ambition and wonder.
Don't let the world limit you in being who you want to be.
What the long history of the autonomous vehicle reveals about its fast-approaching future.
Photographer Sergio Purtell spent years travelling the continent at length, capturing a romantic world of motels, cafes, beaches and bars.
