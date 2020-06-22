After a noose was found hanging in driver Bubba Wallace's — the only Black driver in the Cup Series — garage, fellow NASCAR drivers showed solidarity with Wallace and marched behind him.

It is so easy to see which is the right side of history. pic.twitter.com/sEt2rVwuhD — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 22, 2020

The Associated Press reported that NASCAR President Steve Phelps said security has been stepped up for Wallace — his team was also granted unusual access to its car Monday morning to ensure it had not been tampered with overnight — and the FBI was "currently on site" at the track.

