Watch NASCAR Drivers March In Solidarity Behind Driver Bubba Wallace
After a noose was found hanging in driver Bubba Wallace's — the only Black driver in the Cup Series — garage, fellow NASCAR drivers showed solidarity with Wallace and marched behind him.
[Via Twitter]
[Via Twitter]
The Associated Press reported that NASCAR President Steve Phelps said security has been stepped up for Wallace — his team was also granted unusual access to its car Monday morning to ensure it had not been tampered with overnight — and the FBI was "currently on site" at the track.
[Read more at The Associated Press]