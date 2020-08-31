Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
A pair of neuroscience majors helped their fellow students experiment with MDMA and other drugs — but at what price?
We all make different risk assessments, so we should all stop the pandemic policing of others who are trying to take reasonable precautions.
A little girl in Taiwan suffered only minor injuries after being caught in a kite.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Dusting Johnson needed to drain this putt in order to save the game. He did so in spectacular fashion.
The pandemic is spurring home sales as prosperous city residents seek more space. One listing had 97 showings and received 24 offers.
Not even a pandemic can stop Dave Grohl from doing that thing where he highlights young up-and-coming performers.
Don't let the BBC's "Your Home In Their Hands" anywhere near your home.
A rolling closure of the restaurants, exacerbated by the pandemic crisis, has littered the country with phantom pizza joints — and fed an online community dedicated to them.
Mysterious lake the size of five football fields has formed inside Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano, and a new study found it holds some of the world's hottest water at 180 degrees. Why is it so hot?
Yes, you read that right — it was a whole rabbit it swallowed, not a fish.
Emmy-nominated director Stephen Williams breaks down the technical ambition and emotional clarity at the heart of the episode "This Extraordinary Being," which tells the story of a young Will Reeves through the Nostalgia-laced memories of Angela Abar.
One person was shot and killed in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets of the city that has become a flashpoint in the national unrest since George Floyd was killed.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
We're not sure how he pulled this off but we can't stop watching.
Released in 1979, "The Wanderers" is a lesser-known teen movie that deserves to be a classic.
As much as $32 million can be on the line when workers at Delta Technical Operations in Atlanta fix airplanes.
At first, I distracted myself by cooking elaborate Iranian specialties for loved ones. Ultimately, I settled on a smaller, more humble form of reassurance.
The "Why I Left New York" essay is back, but the city's buoyancy this summer doesn't mesh with the apocalyptic musings of the fleeing elite.
Kraig Adams takes an extraordinarily peaceful walk in the woods.
The striking NBA players have inherent power, but so do you.
Is the goal to "remain connected" to co-workers (and potential co-workers), or just more rise-and-grind bullshit that curtails our free time even further?
Hamilton, just two wins away from equalling Michael Schumacher's record, paid tribute to Boseman after a dominating victory at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
When Tom Cruise commits to be in a movie, he gives it his 110%.
On the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, thousands gathered to demand social justice.
For those of us living with severe mental illness, the world is full of cages.
There are some clear cultural differences between Wakanda and America.
Most university scientists make honest efforts to uphold the integrity of their respective disciplines, but only the most courageous and committed can withstand the unrelenting pressures of careerism.
I was ambivalent about bringing a child into a burning world. Now she's here and it's even scarier than I could have imagined.
This couple in Marton, New Zealand got a little help from their friends The Beatles in their inspiration to build a yellow submarine-themed tiny house.
We found discriminatory ads can still appear, despite Facebook's efforts
The symmetry and repetitiveness of buildings, and more best photos of the week.
We all would love to live next door to this dog.
The DarkSide operators are just the latest group to adopt a veneer of professionalism — while at the same time escalating the consequences of their attacks.
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
"No one really uses typewriters anymore so why not find alternative uses for them?" says James Cook, an artist with a unique tool.
Keanu Reeves has been a movie star for more than 30 years, but it seems like only recently that journalists and critics have come to acknowledge the significance of his onscreen achievements.
It's been 20 years since "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2" launched, and we're being treated to modernization of the first two games very soon.
Jimmy Fallon set up a booth at the "Tonight Show" where "Black Panther" fans can "thank" the movie's star Chadwick Boseman for making their favorite film. Little did they know he could hear every word, because he was right there.
This is a story about frustration, about watching the West burn when you fully understand why it's burning — and understand why it did not need to be this bad.
The actor played revolutionary characters who made both Hollywood and American history—all while quietly undergoing treatment for the cancer that took his life at age 43.
A 4-year-old girl was swept away by strong currents in the Gulf of Corinth in Greece before being rescued by a ferry ship.
Neuroscientist Bethann McLaughlin made headlines last month for posing on Twitter as an Indigenous professor she later said died of COVID. It was the culmination of a trail of abuse that has shaken a movement.
Pizza Huts may go out of business, but they never really go away.
But sometimes the best covers are the ones we are least expecting.
Bill and Ted are back, dudes! Here's what the reviews are saying.
After being delayed for two years, the X-Men horror spinoff "The New Mutants" is finally getting a theatrical release this week. Is the movie worth the wait, or do we have another "Dark Phoenix" disaster on our hands?
Who gets the most screen time on the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history?
