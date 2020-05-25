Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
The coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay home. As some start to wander out, here's how to stay safe.
On Monday, locust swarms entered residential areas in Jaipur, a city in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.
This is how all chores should be done: 100% ingenuity, 0% effort.
How African American Vernacular English made it to the internet.
Talking to the podcasting king about his monster Spotify deal.
This Wind Wall by Ned Kahn in Clayton, Missouri has 93,000 individual aluminum flags that flap in the wind.
The drummer's subtle and steady hand guided some of jazz's most beloved recordings, including Miles Davis's iconic "Kind Of Blue."
New therapeutics are testing whether protective bacteria can dampen harmful immune responses to food.
Imagine being a squirrel in this backyard. You'd hate to see it.
Was there really a flood? If humans are separate from the animal kingdom, how did we first arrive or appear on Earth?
Pressing plant shutdowns and a drop in demand are putting the format's long-running comeback in jeopardy.
Japan's Gakutensoku was a giant pneumatic automaton that toured through Asia — until it mysteriously disappeared.
The jailbreak works on devices up to iOS 13.5, which Apple released this week.
It's not because they enjoy the view or the breeze — no, it's because of their acute sense of smell.
In 1942, a group of African American sailors were chosen to integrate the Naval Officer Corps, forever changing what was possible in the US Navy.
Edward Snowden revealed the agency's phone-record tracking program. But thanks to "precomputed contact chaining," that database was much more powerful than anyone knew.
When people in New York City die of COVID-19 and go unclaimed, they get sent to Hart Island. Here's a backstory of how this remote place became a mass grave.
The musicians, most of whom have never left Bolivia before, were expecting to spend just over a fortnight this spring touring east Germany's concert halls.
Instead they are holed up in the buildings and grounds of the sprawling estate of Rheinsberg Palace.
As nearly all of the country has been in quarantine for over two months, here are the shows that people have turned to for some good memories.
Mom Fiona and her baby "needed emergency care and a lot of extra help" during the birth.
Coram Parker was challenged by his friends to make up a song about the pandemic on his banjo and he nailed it.
We're learning what members of space missions have known for decades: it's hard to live in a confined space for long periods of time.
The way we buy food is going to look pretty different for awhile.
The Bagger 258 aka the "Blue Wonder," is located in Schipkau, Germany.
For Afghan meth makers, the wild ephedra bush has been a game-changer, breathing life into a new, troubling industry.
Tani Adewumi and his family fled Nigeria and Boko Haram before settling in a New York City homeless shelter. They never could have guessed that chess would open doors — for their family and others — in the United States.
On this episode of Sleeping With Friends, a contestant tests out the Somnox sleep robot to help themselves doze off.
People who struggled with leaving the house before COVID-19 are coping with a potent mix of anger, fear and relief.
The big and noisy insects have started to emerge and are looking to mate in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.
With the magic of special effects, costume/makeup and foley artists, a horror movie can get exponentially scary.
Your awkward, rebellious stage, it turns out, is history.
Animals that grow past target weight quickly become unsellable. Researchers are now trying to slow growth and buy time until plants reopen.
This is the only "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot we'd ever watch.
Writing letters to strangers in almost all 50 states became an outlet to process anxieties about the pandemic. And a reminder of all the ways we are connected.
For those who strive to be more than average, discomfort is a source of strength.
A look at Kyle MacLachlan's breathtaking acting process from behind the camera.
Boris Johnson says his adviser acted "legally and with integrity" when making a 260-mile trip for childcare.
If your attention span is frazzled, explore the compact joys of the 30-minute format.
Preston McAfee, the chief economist at Microsoft, explains how auctions serve as price discovery mechanisms.
Lance Armstrong was, at one point, one of the most revered athletes in the world. Here's his epic rise to fame and fall from grace ahead of the documentary "LANCE."
Team-based shooter Crucible's Alpha Hunters mode is all about working together — and then betraying your partner.
A useful audio guide to recognizing the sound of birds commonly found in your neighborhood.
Once you get your hands in soil — really get dirty with it, feel it under your fingernails — there's a change in perspective and you're someone different.
As the US approaches a grim milestone in the outbreak, The New York Times gathered names of the dead and memories of their lives from obituaries across the country.
Andrew Camarata has been building his castle out of shipping containers for months. Here's a look at him putting on the finishing touches.