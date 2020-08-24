Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
On September 5, 2017, as a newly christened storm system rolled across the Atlantic Ocean towards the British Virgin Islands, forecasters made a chilling diagnosis: Hurricane Irma had strengthened to a category five. That classification, the highest level of hurricane possible, promises damage on a "catastrophic" level.
On the brink of a breakup, an engineer computed a relationship prediction formula. It eventually became a dating app — and its value is rising in the midst of a pandemic.
Usually people wait till the seeds are fully formed and dried. They're often roasted before consumption. But you can also roast the entire flower head on the flame, season it and bite straight into it.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The Slovenian wonder kid drilled home a three-pointer in overtime to get the Dallas Mavericks level against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round playoff series.
Rock falling from a cliff in Grand Canyon exposed 313 million-year-old fossilized footprints, the oldest ever found in the park. A hiker spotted them.
Whether hanging out in a morgue in "Night Shift" or getting paranormal in "Beetlejuice," the veteran actor was one of the decade's most underrated funnymen — and also one of its most restless and self-critical.
Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Paul Dano as The Riddler and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, DC's latest pulls back the curtain on Gotham City.
First, get earnest. Second, get expressionist. Finally, get corny.
Las Vegas casinos, open for months now, are a likely hotbed for the spread of COVID-19. For many reasons, contact tracing has proved next to impossible as tourists return to homes across the US.
Echols was convicted for the murder of children known as the "West Memphis Three." He speaks about his wrongful conviction and how the system can change for the better.
First lady Melania Trump announced on Saturday that the renovated White House Rose Garden was complete and the changes were quite dramatic.
Juliane Koepcke, a 17-year-old teenager survived 10 days alone in the Amazon rainforest after falling nearly 10,000 feet during a plane crash.
Make cleaning easier with this Amazon's Choice cordless vacuum cleaner. The Jashen V18 uses an efficient filtration system and a two-in-one brush to clean surfaces fast. Get it for 42% off today.
Couples therapists Laura Heck and Zach Brittle break down Ross and Rachel's romance from 'Friends' and speculate what they'd be up to today.
An apple tree thought to be the oldest in the Pacific Northwest has died this summer at 194 years of age.
Sometimes the most readily-available materials at hand help make the best shorts.
Follow these forecasts from the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service.
Every year, as many as 400 million people are infected with life-threatening diseases by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. It wasn't always so dangerous.
The first hours of MTV aired on August 1, 1981. Here's what the program looked like.
Netflix has canceled "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj," a show that superficially didn't seem all that different from its competitors. But with each half-hour installment, it proved itself among the best.
It's been 20 years since "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2" launched, and we're being treated to modernization of the first two games very soon.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Doug Demuro got his hands on a Lagonda Taraf, one of the rarest cars in the world, which just oozes luxury.
Maryanne Trump Barry harshly criticizes her brother and his tenure as president in conversations she had with her niece, Mary L. Trump.
DC FanDome attendees got a sneak peak at Kristen Wiig's character in the upcoming movie scheduled to be released Oct. 2, 2020.
The baby was born on the third day of quarantine, just minutes after the midwife arrived. Daily oatmeal practice began the next morning.
They know what he did. They just don't know who he is.
According to Trump — oops, sorry, we mean comedian James Austin Johnson — this show really shouldn't be called "Scooby-Doo."
An internal document obtained by Motherboard lists the commercial requesters for California DMV data.
Here are our picks for the 2020 NBA playoffs.
'Calvin And Hobbes' ended in December 31, 1995 but the legend lives on with this fan tribute to Calvin's Spaceman Spiff.
There are at least 16 land-grant universities making money from the expropriated Indigenous lands they retained from the Morrill Act.
weaK_willO wanted to play a card game, and ended up spending nearly $6,000 to help the world remember something that'd been forgotten.
Witness the unusually clear water in this lake in Mt Hood Wilderness, Oregon.
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
Featuring the beauty of swimming pools captured from above, plus the vibrant hip-hop scene in Mongolia.
Russian YouTuber Mamix made yet another attempt to set off the biggest Coca-Cola chemical eruption ever.
Data visualization artist Matt Shirley took a unscientific poll of his approximately 400,000 Instagram followers of what they considered the worst attraction in their state.
When it comes to hospitals, the right design can speed up recovery — or slow it down.
TikToker @alexandheir was lucky enough to catch Sacha Baron Cohen being filmed driving in a car in Long Beach, California, though the shooting of the sequel has yet to be confirmed.
It was an epic and tumultuous day by any standards, and rarely in politics have the extremes of emotion been so perfectly captured by the cameras. That day was June 20.
Phone's ringing! Better pick up the banana. Not only is this Bluetooth handset an incredibly funny gift, we legitimately want it for ourselves.
Graham Birchall's Ipswich, Queensland, Australia home looks like something straight out of Epcot.
In a popular thread on r/AskReddit, Redditors shared some simple words of wisdom they think everyone should know. Here are a few of our favorites.
Featuring Dolly Parton, "The Simpsons" and a top secret iPod.
How dollar stores completely saturated the retail market in small town USA.
There have never been two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time before.
Law enforcement has used chemical crowd control agents across the U.S. this summer. Protestors and some experts suspect tear gas exposure is causing abrupt and painful changes to menstrual cycles.
The visual effects and editing of this is brilliant.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.