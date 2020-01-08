This Horrid Sequence Of Play From A Warriors/Kings Game Syncs Perfectly With The Audio From The Basketball Scene In 'The Office'
You might have seen this clip from a recent game between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings bouncing around:
It's pretty bad and pretty funny, but also the kind of thing that you watch, laugh at and promptly forget. But not if you're Mike Camerlengo, who's brain has been so thoroughly infiltrated by "The Office" that he saw the clip and immediately realized he could do this to it:
Beautiful.
And because we know now you just want to spend 5 minutes watching the original "Office" scene, here ya go:
[Via Twitter]