You might have seen this clip from a recent game between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings bouncing around:

Warriors-Kings might be over, but this sequence will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/6U5yYsVzAa — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 7, 2020

It's pretty bad and pretty funny, but also the kind of thing that you watch, laugh at and promptly forget. But not if you're Mike Camerlengo, who's brain has been so thoroughly infiltrated by "The Office" that he saw the clip and immediately realized he could do this to it:

this Warriors/Kings sequence matches up with the basketball scene from The Office pic.twitter.com/85CJ6ujjL2 — Mike Camerlengo (@MCamerlengo) January 7, 2020

Beautiful.

And because we know now you just want to spend 5 minutes watching the original "Office" scene, here ya go:



[Via Twitter]