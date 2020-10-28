👋 Welcome to Digg

The Correlation Between Voting Behavior And Music Preferences, Visualized
COUNTRY ROAD, TAKE ME HOME

Are Republicans bigger fans of country music than Democrats? This map that looks at the correlation between people's music preferences and voting behavior offers some insights.

Using 2019 concert sales data, ticket marketplace VividSeats has put together a chart that shows the top-selling — and by extension, most popular — music genre of each US county. By crossing that data with the results of the 2016 presidential election, you can then see to what extent people's music preferences and voting behavior correlate.

Made with Flourish

One of the biggest takeaways from VividSeats's map is that country and folk are the top-sellers in the largest number of counties in the US. Of the 2,400 counties where country and folk music are the most popular, 2,176 voted for Donald Trump in 2016, while only 224 voted for Hillary Clinton. To put that into perspective, according the the Associated Press, Trump won a total of 2,626 counties in 2016, Clinton just 487.

Of the counties where rock is the most popular genre, 352 voted for Trump and 195 voted for Clinton.

When it comes to pop music, however, the distribution between blue and red counties is more evenly split: 40 counties that favored pop music voted for Clinton, while 46 voted for Trump.

It should be noted that while pop is the highest-selling music genre in far fewer counties than country and folk music, it is popular in some of the most populous counties in the US, including Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange Counties in California, Miami-Dade County in Florida and Kings County in New York, making its numbers not insignificant.

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

