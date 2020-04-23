Guy Has His World View Shattered When He Realizes You Can Use Both Sides Of A Vegetable Peeler
Most American adults don't have enough emergency savings to cover three months of expenses. How will we get through the pandemic?
The bits, sketches, and one-liners that changed humor forever.
We could maybe break one board. And definitely only the lowest of the four.
With a record 26 million Americans filing for unemployment amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, some states are bearing the brunt harder than others. Here's a heat map showing the states hit the worst.
Aerodynamics is everything.
Sometimes all you have to do is try the other latch.
People who lived through other major viral outbreaks — from SARS to Ebola to the 1918 flu pandemic — on what it felt like when life started returning to normal.
What we know so far about COVID-19 immunity — antibodies, serological tests, reinfection and immunological memory — explained.
This herd of puppies couldn't help but lick the face of this defenseless kid.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
It would seem that a good way to earn a powerful rebuke on the front page your state's largest newspaper is to suggest that your city act as a "control group" for the effects of reopening in a pandemic.
"Your honor, does the district attorney have a point, or did I put on my nicest suit to hear them think aloud?"
In a few months, there's going to be a lot more Wi-Fi to go around.
Comedian Gus Johnson, donning the flannel and scruffy goatee, delivers a pretty bang on imitation of everyone's tactless uncle.
On Colorado's grasslands, Rachel Hopper skillfully captures the beauty and brutality of this fierce songbird's distinctive style of food storage.
Shake Shack, Ruth's Chris Steak House and other big companies are getting millions in government loan money while mom-and-pops go broke. But whose fault is that?
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been an adamant proponent of reopening her city, calling the shutdowns "total insanity." On Wednesday, Goodman appeared on CNN for an interview with Anderson Cooper and it was, well, insanity.
Strike me once, shame on you. Strike me twice, shame on me.
In contravention of shelter-in-place rules for COVID-19, people are participating in secret activities, including Washington, DC, dinner parties, an underground Palm Beach salon.
There's just something about this construction site in Wellington, Colorado that feels right.
Last week, Amazon shut down its fulfillment centers in France amid a dispute with unions over alleged covid-19-related health hazards. Could that happen in the US?
An extraordinary optical illusion makes it look like this alpaca is a dragon on this farm in Iowa.
Once thought to be a relatively straightforward respiratory virus, COVID-19 is proving to be much more complex and frightening.
How to make your own hand sanitizer, test it and scare yourself with this one easy trick.
Their net worth is rising at a time when millions and millions of people are finding themselves out of work.
If you had a bathtub full of money, how would you remodel your kitchen? Here's 14 of the sleekest kitchens owned by celebs as seen in Architectural Digest.
A Wuhan lab studied SARS-related viruses. But there's no evidence it discovered or was working on the new virus.
Pecos Hank risks life and limb to get this terrifying footage of a tornado ripping through Madill, Oklahoma.
You've never heard of Rock Lititz. But before the pandemic put the industry on hold, the biggest names in music were joining its waitlist.
I don't know what the hell Chefclub is, but I love it.
You know what they say: one woman's "man" is another woman's "trash."
In March 2020, professional skier Julian Carr took a flying leap off this cliff and it's like a real-life version of the old SkiFree computer game.
As multistate pacts emerge across the US, a once-obscure planning framework is being used to help coordinate reopening local economies.
Why is it that someone who seems healthy and has no underlying conditions could be killed by this virus when so many of their peers pull through just fine?
Beyond the impenetrable cosmological horizon is the unobservable universe: vast, possibly infinite, and maybe the likeliest location for alien life.
Streaming services can never replace physical collections if they favor new content over classics.
With more people staying inside and streaming movies, more scrutiny is being given to the 2015 sci-fi adventure film "Jurassic World" and its spectacularly over-the-top death scene.
By the time New York City confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on March 1, thousands of infections were already silently spreading through the city, a hidden explosion of a disease that many still viewed as a remote threat.
Many people carry the coronavirus without even knowing it. What is going on inside the people who don't feel sick?
The market for the popular strategy game's cards has started to resemble Wall Street, complete with speculation, arbitrage, and yes, insider trading.
Little is known about the 32-year-old, who is Kim Jong Un's closest aide. Could she become the next Supreme Leader?
This is painfully funny because it's true.
Netflix adds record 15.7 million subscribers in 2020 Q1 earnings call, but future outlook remains uncertain.
On America's interstates, brazen bands of thieves steal 18-wheelers filled with computers, cell phones, even toilet paper.
"My daughters had to go to stay with their uncles during the quarantine. I had to work and I kept my dog Lilo, and she cried every time we made video calls."