Vanessa Hudgens Gives Horrible Take On Coronavirus That Really Has Us Scratching Our Heads
During an Instagram Live session on Monday, Hudgens, who is currently in her house on lockdown, responded to fans' questions about COVID-19 with some fairly bizarre comments: "How long is this shit going to last? I don't know. I predict a month. Someone today said six weeks. But I feel like after that it'll be fine. Um, yeah, 'til July sounds like a bunch of bullshit. I'm sorry. But like, it's a virus. I get it. Like, I respect it, but at the same time, even if everybody gets it… Like, yeah, people are gonna die — which is terrible. But like, inevitable? I don't now, maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."
Hudgens has since issued an apology, saying her words were taken out of context:
[Via Twitter]