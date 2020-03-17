During an Instagram Live session on Monday, Hudgens, who is currently in her house on lockdown, responded to fans' questions about COVID-19 with some fairly bizarre comments: "How long is this shit going to last? I don't know. I predict a month. Someone today said six weeks. But I feel like after that it'll be fine. Um, yeah, 'til July sounds like a bunch of bullshit. I'm sorry. But like, it's a virus. I get it. Like, I respect it, but at the same time, even if everybody gets it… Like, yeah, people are gonna die — which is terrible. But like, inevitable? I don't now, maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

Vanessa Hudgens' career will be dead after posting this. It's like inevitable. 💀 pic.twitter.com/qYX2DMFjJ2 — Chris Burke (@chrisburke) March 17, 2020

Hudgens has since issued an apology, saying her words were taken out of context:



[Via Twitter]