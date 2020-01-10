The USS Farragut had to sound five short blasts to the Russian Navy ship to ward off a collision. You can see in these two videos the interactions between the two ships:

Farragut sounded five short blasts, the international maritime signal for danger of a collision, and requested the Russian ship alter course in accordance with international rules of the road. pic.twitter.com/OGCeAGKOy3 — U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) January 10, 2020

According to CNN, the Russian warship "got as close as 180 feet from the US ship and that there was bridge to bridge communication between the two warships." Eventually, the Russian vessel altered course and opened the distance between it and the USS Farragut.

[Read more at CNN]