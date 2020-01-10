Video Shows US Destroyer 'Aggressively Approached' By Russian Warship In Arabian Sea
The USS Farragut had to sound five short blasts to the Russian Navy ship to ward off a collision. You can see in these two videos the interactions between the two ships:
According to CNN, the Russian warship "got as close as 180 feet from the US ship and that there was bridge to bridge communication between the two warships." Eventually, the Russian vessel altered course and opened the distance between it and the USS Farragut.
[Read more at CNN]