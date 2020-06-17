Hundreds of people waited in line in Frankfort on Wednesday in effort to receive weeks of unpaid unemployment benefits.

Kentucky has been one of the hardest hit states from the economic downturn related to the coronavirus pandemic, with some estimates saying it has the highest unemployment rate in the nation. The state's unemployment insurance system has struggled to keep up with the "staggering influx of claims."

Lexington Herald-Leader's Daniel Desrochers recorded the eye-popping line that stretched for many blocks.

The state police said it will be an 8 hour wait from the back of the line to speak to a state employee about unemployment. pic.twitter.com/plGONcpS6n — Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) June 17, 2020

[Read more at Lexington Herald-Leader]