Since the coronavirus outbreak began in — and the ensuing lockdowns took hold of — the United States, a record 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment and the impact has been felt in every region of the country.

Using weekly unemployment estimates collected from Applied Geographic Solutions and Adobe After Effects, mapping firm Sites USA created an animated heat map of the unprecedented spread of unemployment in every county over the past several weeks.

[Via Reddit]



WalletHub also produced a data visualization analyzing 180 cities based on increases in unemployment using numbers obtained from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. They found Seattle was the city with the biggest spike in unemployment, with a 86.92% change in unemployment from March 2019 to March 2020.

[Read more at WalletHub]