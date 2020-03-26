Visualizing The Unprecedented Spike In Unemployment Claims Compared To Previous Economic Crashes
On Thursday, the Department of Labor announced that 3.28 million Americans filed for unemployment in the week ending in March 21st. It's a huge number, but if you're not well-versed in historic employment trends, its hard to get a sense of just how huge.
Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal helpfully pulled a graph of weekly claims dating back to 1970, and it makes clear that last week's number is simply unprecedented in modern memory, dwarfing the weekly numbers of previous economic crises:
It remains to be seen if the long-term effects of the coronavirus shutdown are as serious as the 2008 recession, but the initial shock is certainly worse:
That is the key difference between the coronavirus shock compared with past periods of economic distress: it is sudden and impacts virtually every industry and business model around. Economists now expect the US economy to fall into a recession in the second quarter, before staging a comeback later in the year after the spread of the virus slows.