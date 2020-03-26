On Thursday, the Department of Labor announced that 3.28 million Americans filed for unemployment in the week ending in March 21st. It's a huge number, but if you're not well-versed in historic employment trends, its hard to get a sense of just how huge.

Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal helpfully pulled a graph of weekly claims dating back to 1970, and it makes clear that last week's number is simply unprecedented in modern memory, dwarfing the weekly numbers of previous economic crises:

Horrific economic toll. 3.2 million initial weekly jobless claims in one week. Previous crises and recessions are barely a blip on this chart. pic.twitter.com/DzMMhkJCMa — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) March 26, 2020



It remains to be seen if the long-term effects of the coronavirus shutdown are as serious as the 2008 recession, but the initial shock is certainly worse:

That is the key difference between the coronavirus shock compared with past periods of economic distress: it is sudden and impacts virtually every industry and business model around. Economists now expect the US economy to fall into a recession in the second quarter, before staging a comeback later in the year after the spread of the virus slows.

[CNN Business]