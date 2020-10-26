Rare Two-Headed Snake Discovered By Cat In Florida

No matter how gruesome or disgusting, it's rarely notable when cats bring their owners "presents" — but when the present is a two-headed snake, well, that's a different story.

And it's exactly what happened last week to a family in Palm Harbor, Florida. Speaking to local ABC affiliate WFTS, Kay Rogers said her cat had brought the southern black racer into her house through the doggy door and presented it to her daughter.

"My daughter sent me a message. 'Mom, she brought in a snake and it has two heads,'" Rogers told WFTS.

Though the family set up a habitat in their house to care for the snake, it is now being monitored by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC).

According to the FWC, the phenomenon, called bicephaly, "is uncommon but happens during embryo development when two monozygotic twins failed to separate, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body."

Both heads' tongues flick, the FWC reported, "but not always in the same way."

"Two-headed snakes are unlikely to survive in the wild as the two brains make different decisions that inhibit the ability to feed or escape from predators."



[Via Facebook]