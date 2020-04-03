GOTTA CATCH 'EM ALL

· Updated:

Rebecca Helm, a biology professor at the University of North Carolina Asheville who specializes in jellyfish, put together an eye-popping Twitter thread of real world animals that she deemed "should be Pokemon." Some of the colorful underwater sea creatures that Helm studies — like the Glaucus atlanticus or Blue Dragon Sea Slug — are so unique, they'd fit right in with the fictional pocket monster canon.

Here are some of our favorite entries that Helm suggested:

[Check out the rest of the thread on Twitter]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample