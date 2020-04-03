Rebecca Helm, a biology professor at the University of North Carolina Asheville who specializes in jellyfish, put together an eye-popping Twitter thread of real world animals that she deemed "should be Pokemon." Some of the colorful underwater sea creatures that Helm studies — like the Glaucus atlanticus or Blue Dragon Sea Slug — are so unique, they'd fit right in with the fictional pocket monster canon.

Here are some of our favorite entries that Helm suggested:

Soooo…I made a thread of animals that should be Pokemon. Please enjoy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/9ORdObii04 — Open Ocean Exploration (@RebeccaRHelm) April 2, 2020

Sea angels. Etherial, good color, Obvious choice. https://t.co/u6rRQKVgYR — Open Ocean Exploration (@RebeccaRHelm) April 2, 2020

Blue button jellies. They will hypnotize you with their floating tentacles. Can also trap tiny crustaceans. Excellent distraction during Pokemon Multi Battle. Can be defeated by blue sea dragon. Do not mix. https://t.co/7p9IjA4CFX — Open Ocean Exploration (@RebeccaRHelm) April 2, 2020

[Check out the rest of the thread on Twitter]