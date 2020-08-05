Everything Is Bad On The Internet Except For Twitter Parody Accounts

The timeline — both our current global reality and the Twitter timeline — are riddled with coronavirus news and dark jokes. Politicians attempt, clunkily, to assert their presence and no one likes it. It's no longer possible to even post something cute and seemingly wholesome, like a capybara enjoying a bath, because inevitably a capybara expert will come along to notify us that, actually, capybaras only do this when they're in distress.

The only good thing left? A few rare parody accounts that break up the timeline with irreverence and sheer absurdity.

we are opening as a test run tomorrow to make sure we remember how to work a theme park. please tell someone you don't mind losing about the opportunity to visit our park tomorrow 😉 — Disneyland (@Disneyland2go) July 27, 2020

Some of the accounts, like @Disneyland2go, are older; others have sprung up only recently, like @JurassicPark2go and @CircleKay. (The accounts whose handles end in "2go" were originated by @pjayevans, who has a Patreon for his parody projects, though it appears that the Jurassic Park and the Ellen Show accounts are collaborative works by multiple Twitter users.)

WE'RE GOING GREEN 🌱 (Garrett forgot to pay the electric bill) — Circle K (@CircIeKay) August 4, 2020

A lot of these accounts' tweets are designed to be generally funny, highlighting the contrast between how things should be (at, say, Disneyland) and how they really are (for employees behind the scenes). Some of the tweets are angled more toward current events (such as, you know, how we're going ahead and opening Disneyland despite the ever-mounting coronavirus body count).

we have decided not to risk our cast members lives. we will still reopen but the general public will have to figure out how the rides work. — Disneyland (@Disneyland2go) July 12, 2020

the dinosaurs have unionized — Jurassic Park Updates (@JurassicPark2go) July 14, 2020

But even the tweets that aren't as news-specific capture something pretty uncanny and consistent about the way the world works — that is to say, the world under capitalism.

i refused to film "finding dory" until every living organism in the ocean signed an NDA — The Ellen Show (@EllenShow2go) August 4, 2020

The fact that more of these accounts have appeared this year, and that they're so immediately popular and well-received (from my own recollection, the Jurassic Park account amassed thousands of followers within just days of its creation), speaks to the prevalent attitude about corporations and government right now: namely, that they're not only ineffective, but actively harmful. The @EllenShow2go account in particular drives this home: reporting has finally come out about employees' negative experiences under Ellen DeGeneres, but because it's so unsurprising (both because rumors have swirled about Ellen for awhile and because we have heard these kinds of stories so often), the subject was immediately ripe for jokes.

if my crew members wanted me to respect them, maybe they should've been a six-year-old with a viral video. you know? lol -ellen — The Ellen Show (@EllenShow2go) August 5, 2020

Leaving an intern in a hot car — The Ellen Show (@EllenShow2go) August 5, 2020

And despite the recent increase of parody accounts this year, Twitter accounts that skewer rich and famous people and corporations have been around for awhile. In 2018, Twitter user @alexqarbuckle, a photo editor who works in digital media, turned his account briefly into an Elon Musk parody account — specifically, into an Italian Elon Musk parody:

It was a great and extremely silly parody account. But after a few days, Twitter revoked the account's blue check, so Arbuckle ended the parody.

Much like the Elon Musk parody account that came before, one of the great things about these new accounts is that they offer a particular brand of barbed humor that's maybe less a pleasant surprise than a delightful shock to come across.

any dinosaur who eats 20 guests will be put down. our thinking is that they most likely will have a change of heart by at least 19 — Jurassic Park Updates (@JurassicPark2go) August 2, 2020

But at their very best, these accounts that parody large corporations or rich celebrities with empires at their feet use this humor to emphasize the corruption inherent in these entities. Because corporations aren't people, and sometimes even the people behind corporations hardly seem like people — especially now, when the soullessness of some politicians condemns countless civilians to death by forcing them to go to work and school in the midst of a pandemic.

the pandemic didn't stop production because i don't care about human life — The Ellen Show (@EllenShow2go) August 4, 2020

These accounts' substantial followings are a testament to the fact that we're all pretty sick of this shit. So if you're feeling down, follow these accounts, and, for the love of God, wear a mask.