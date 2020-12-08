👋 Welcome to Digg

'HE SAW THAT I WAS LONELY'

bbc.com

Just one conversation was enough to recruit Christian Picciolini into the neo-Nazi movement, but it took him years to get out. To make amends for his wrongdoing, he has spent the last quarter of a century persuading hundreds of others to make a break with extremism.

THE CURSE OF 'WHITE OIL'

theguardian.com

The race is on to find a steady source of lithium, a key component in rechargeable electric car batteries. But while the EU focuses on emissions, the lithium gold rush threatens environmental damage on an industrial scale.

