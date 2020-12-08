This 'Twilight' Deleted Scene About Chinchillas Is, Uh, Bizarre
When we were thinking about giving Bella a bit more personality, this is not exactly what we had in mind.
[Via TikTok]
For months, a 21-year-old Trump supporter impersonated Trump family members on Twitter, spreading conspiracy theories, asking for money and eventually drawing the attention of the president.
With over 30,000 celebrities to choose from, picking one with sufficient enough familiarity without breaking the bank can be a real challenge. NetCredit, an online lender, crunched the numbers and figured out which VIPs give you the most fame for the fewest dollars.
Some cooking words, especially ones with French origins. can be tricky to pronounce. Not this word, though.
Donald Trump made an abrupt exit and left the Presidential Medal of Honor recipient Dan Gable standing in the dust.
A "galactic federation" has been waiting for humans to "reach a stage where we will understand… what space and spaceships are," Haim Eshed said.
Despite our illusions, Canada's system is neither comprehensive nor equally accessible. What would it take to reform it?
Alice Little, a legal sex worker at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, said it is "blatant discrimination" against her industry to keep brothels closed.
"Dark" personalities come in various shades, but at the core of all of them is a tendency to callously use others for personal gain. What is it that these types of people are really gaining, though? Might a benevolent approach to life and others be even more advantageous?
"Well, there's no point in dying now when I've lived this long, is there?"
Not even a pandemic will silence the sweatpants scolds.
West Wing fears COVID spread after Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis attends White House party.
Brian Shaffer, a medical student at Ohio State University, went to a bar with friends on March 31, 2006 and was never heard from again. It remains one of the most vexing missing person cases you'll ever hear.
Just one conversation was enough to recruit Christian Picciolini into the neo-Nazi movement, but it took him years to get out. To make amends for his wrongdoing, he has spent the last quarter of a century persuading hundreds of others to make a break with extremism.
New Yorkers are not the easiest people to approach.
Since a dramatic peak in the 1980s, serial killers in the US have been in decline for three decades. Experts have a few theories that can help explain why.
Over the past two decades, eBird has become the go-to online platform for scientists and hobbyists alike to upload and share bird observations. But it has also upended the process and etiquette of birding.
A city square was destroyed by tourists taking the same photo over and over. One man had enough.
Patrick Byrne, of Overstock, had always been outspoken. Did an affair with a Russian agent push him too far?
The race is on to find a steady source of lithium, a key component in rechargeable electric car batteries. But while the EU focuses on emissions, the lithium gold rush threatens environmental damage on an industrial scale.
Tai chi practitioner Chen Yong did not fare well at all in this match against MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong.
The show's enduring popularity, even during lockdown, says a lot about the place where we used to spend most of our time.
A doberman recreates his workout by watching television.
You had a good run, car. Now it's time to retire in peace (maybe more chaos than peace).
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block the battleground states from casting "unlawful and constitutionally tainted votes" in the Electoral College. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, experts say.
Caitlin Reilly demonstrates the uncomfortable charade you have to play with a guy after you spend the night with him.
How Jerry Selbee thrived with a simple algebraic solution.
Archaeologists used to dig primarily at sites that were easy to find thanks to obvious visual clues. But technology — and listening to local people — plays a much bigger role now.
How bad will discontinued products taste after nearly two decades? These YouTubers put their bodies on the line.
The story behind James Bogart, a 21-year-old Supreme collector who amassed a $2 million collection of Supreme box logo t-shirts.
A Night City too big to get weird.
A young Vin Diesel gives the performance of a lifetime selling Street Sharks and it's the most 90s thing you'll watch.
In Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, families were forced out for a huge hi-tech plant — but three years later, it still hasn't been built.
The coach embraced his challenge and a community of cancer specialists who served as his guide through seven weeks of intense treatments.
Globe decanters, whiskey glasses with built-in cigar holders and a ship in a bottle that gets you crunk? Yes to all of the above.
How to make your own Rainbow Road.
This method comes with an unexpected twist.
To many insiders, WarnerMedia's blindsiding of talent and their reps with news that it would send 17 films directly to HBO Max in 2021 felt like an insult.
The New York Public Library's collection is filled with a sprawling variety of guidebooks spanning several centuries and countless different subjects, rare documents that tell the cumulative history of the city. But The Gentleman's Directory may truly be one-of-a-kind.
How are scientists able to figure out a vaccine for the coronavirus faster than any other vaccine in history?
Proposals from libertarian, conservative, and progressive scholars displayed a few striking differences — but also some profound similarities.
The new vaccines will probably prevent you from getting sick with Covid. No one knows yet whether they will keep you from spreading the virus to others — but that information is coming.
The lack of healthcare. Wars. The existence of pugs. No wonder other planets don't want us.
The older ladies are invested in us like we're in a Hallmark movie.
Video games can be powerful tools for brain training.
Bernard Hsu explains what happens to your brain when you overdose on Sizzurrp.
Filmmaker Artemis Shaw gives a sharp indictment of not only ultra-slick mea culpas, but the commodification of a survivor's trauma in her short "Real Talk."