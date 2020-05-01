This Surreal Tumbleweed Tornado Is Not Quite Like Anything We've Seen Before
We are in utter awe of this. We also want to get the hell out of there before it hits.
[Via Boing Boing]
We are in utter awe of this. We also want to get the hell out of there before it hits.
[Via Boing Boing]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Today, petroleum producers around the world will start shutting down wells after the COVID-19 pandemic caused demand to plummet. What took them so long?
"The money guys, I don't know. I just don't have a whole lot of fondness for those guys."
We didn't even know what chess was at the age of three, let alone be able to stand our ground against a chess grandmaster.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We are in utter awe of this. We also want to get the hell out of there before it hits.
Individual differences in genetic makeup may explain our susceptibility to the new coronavirus and the severity of the disease it causes.
The length of almost two football fields, the cargo ship Jupiter Spirit arrived in Los Angeles' harbor on April 24 after an almost three-week journey from Japan, ready to unload its cargo of about 2,000 Nissan Armada SUVs, Rogue crossovers and Infiniti sedans in a quick, half-day operation.
This scooter driver did a 360 degree spin in the air after getting rammed into by this car. Fortunately, he wasn't seriously injured and they settled the matter without involving the police.
The Hydraulic Press Channel puts non-newtonian fluid under an intense pressure test.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious.
In Bali, western immigrants are selling products they've never handled, from countries they've never visited, to consumers they've never met
We've seen a lot of Atom Central's restored nuclear test footage, but this 1957 clip from the Plumbbob test escaped our notice — and it's quite something.
When Peter Pan meets Grand Theft Auto.
Viruses and bacteria can live on surfaces for longer than you think. Hygiene Hand is the tool that lets you get through your day without exposing yourself to dirty surfaces. Right now, it's just $19.99.
Sometimes in life you go out looking for rare limestone endemic plants in Death Valley and you accidentally wind up with a 68-year-old plane crash relic instead.
Presh from Mind Your Decisions has a brain-teaser that seems, at first glance, unfeasible to answer.
Due to the lockdown, garden eels in one Japanese aquarium are "forgetting about humans" and making it hard for their keepers to check on them. That's where you come in.
The iconic blades of medieval Japan and Europe, compared.
Do you recognize songs from history more than people your age?
Don't forget to celebrate all of the hard work that Mom puts in every single day. Shipping schedules have been all over the place though, so don't wait too long to find the right gift.
When you don't have enough space in your house, contraptions like this come in real handy.
After a video of Stanley Tucci making a Negroni went viral, it opened up a new question: why are people horny for "younger" old men?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Despite my experience as a security professional, I didn't realize this was a scam until about the third email.
The sandwich boys Ben Turley and Brent Young demonstrate how roast beef gets made.
The dawn of a pandemic — as seen through the news and social media posts that vanished from China's internet.
No matter how much we try, it's hard for us to reconcile in our brains that structures like this can hold together.
The coronavirus pandemic has exposed a gaping disconnect between unprecedented economic pain on Main Street and extreme optimism on Wall Street.
How high will it go? As Covid-19 death toll in U.S. blows past 60,000, there are no easy answers.
"What could go wrong?" he probably thought. What could go wrong, indeed.
Recent research suggests that summer conditions can help kill the coronavirus more quickly.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden broke his silence about the sexual assault allegation made against him by former staffer Tara Reade. "I'm saying unequivocally it never never happened," Biden said.
A train was caught on camera slamming into a truck carrying a boat stalled on the tracks in Norway. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
Researchers at University of Pittsburgh are hard at work developing a vaccine to end coronavirus and COVID-19, but when will it be available?
The virus has mutated. But that doesn't mean it's getting deadlier.
Colin Burgess, while quarantining with his roommate Rajat, attempted to put together an elaborate Rube Goldberg machine. It failed to go the way he would've liked, but he just rolled with it.
The stakes are high for the media in the case of a sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden.
The world had never seen a crime wave quite like it. Starting in early 2011, thieves descended upon dozens of natural-history museums across Europe armed with crowbars, sledgehammers, and tear-gas grenades, interested in only one thing: antique rhinoceros horns.
We're very excited about what the baby's first word will be.
With gyms and studios worldwide off-limits, online exercise classes are booming — and one Texan teacher has become the "patron saint of quarantine."
The North Pacific right whale has been spotted only a handful of times in 60 years. A marine biologist from Seattle wants to change that.
NASA's new ICESat-2 satellite provides the most detailed look yet of where the continent is losing and gaining ice.
John Williams's iconic "Star Wars" score was one of the key reasons the original trilogy was so successful. "The Rise Of Skywalker" is so bad, this YouTuber argues, that it even ruins the soundtrack.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Matt Burton got the shock of a lifetime when the front latch of his Lotus Elise sports car's roof failed and the whole thing gave way.
The connection between your eyes and your emotions — and how to use it to your advantage.
An extraordinarily gifted young musician plays both the guitar and bass simultaneously to a classic rock song.
The Netflix reality show can teach you to master philosophical dinner chats, awkward hand-holding and, most importantly, the art of staying home all day. Here are 12 key lessons.
In quarantine, people are inadvertently exposing their reading habits — embarrassing, surprising and impressive.
Experts say at least 18 months. Here's how to shorten the timeline.