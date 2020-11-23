👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
CHICKEN OUT

Digg

Two years ago, the turkeys "Peas" and "Carrots" received presidential pardons during Thanksgiving, with "Peas" being bestowed the title of the official "National Thanksgiving Turkey" and "Carrots" coming in second, according to an online poll from the White house.

During the pardoning ceremony, Trump jokingly accused "Carrots" of refusing to concede to the result of a "fair and open election" and demanding a recount.

Trump's joke hits very differently now in light of the results of the presidential election this year, with Biden winning the electoral and popular vote, and Trump demanding for vote recounts.


[Via Twitter]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

SILENCE OF THE LAMPS

3 diggs

The decorative lamp usually consists of globs of wax rising up and then falling down in a glass vessel filled with a clear liquid, but what exactly are the chemical components of a lava lamp?

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample