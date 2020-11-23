Trump Jokingly Accused A Turkey Of Refusing To Concede During The 2018 Presidential Turkey Pardon
Two years ago, the turkeys "Peas" and "Carrots" received presidential pardons during Thanksgiving, with "Peas" being bestowed the title of the official "National Thanksgiving Turkey" and "Carrots" coming in second, according to an online poll from the White house.
During the pardoning ceremony, Trump jokingly accused "Carrots" of refusing to concede to the result of a "fair and open election" and demanding a recount.
Trump's joke hits very differently now in light of the results of the presidential election this year, with Biden winning the electoral and popular vote, and Trump demanding for vote recounts.
[Via Twitter]