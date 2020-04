When speaking about Captain Brett E. Crozier, the Navy captain who was removed from command for writing a letter to his superiors demanding more help with coronavirus spreading throughout his ship, President Donald Trump said during a press conference, "The captain should not have written a letter. He didn't need to be Ernest Hemingway."

[Via Twitter]