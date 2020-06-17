Guy Cleverly Figures Out How To Get A Toy Car To Drift With A Magnet
We appreciate this satisfying crash course in magnetic science.
[Via Reddit]
We appreciate this satisfying crash course in magnetic science.
[Via Reddit]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
An investigation has uncovered an entire supply chain of people stealing sex workers' labor using scraping programs, without permission.
The country rejected him for president before. What changed?
Nothing screams terror more than a Hans Zimmer-like score with footage of a man sipping a drink in a banana suit.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This is so spot-on that it hurts.
There's no second wave. You've just gotten used to being in high tide.
An English professor and a computer scientist created a program called SciFiQ, and I provided them with 50 pieces of science fiction to feed their algorithm. In return, SciFiQ gave me instructions on the story's plot.
If you thought this was going to be a heartwarming moment between animal and robot, you've come to the wrong video.
The Canadian tech hub is selling itself as an antidote to the tech industry's worst impulses. But what does that entail?
Gov. Ron DeSantis said 260 workers at the Orlando International Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus after nearly 500 employees were tested.
It's kind of funny and cute, until you imagine an army of these knocking at your door.
Celebs ranging from Chelsea Handler and Jessica Chastain to Jennifer Aniston and Ice Cube have been fawning over Louis Farrakhan — a homophobic anti-Semite with ties to Scientology.
We appreciate this satisfying crash course in magnetic science.
Having trouble getting a full-body workout while you're isolated at home? The Chopper is the ultimate at-home workout tool, endorsed by professional basketball players and football players alike.
Jon Burge tortured black men for years and his fellow officers covered for him. The coverups continued long after he was gone.
This little boy has the most adorable reactions when being handed food.
Health experts want a 9/11 Commission-style report on the US pandemic response. They say we must forecast and prepare for outbreaks as we do for wars or weather.
The bugs were so bad in Iowa this motorcyclist had to take matters into his own hands.
Why did we ever take it for granted?
Employees at Crisis Text Line tried telling the board about a pattern of racial insensitivity at the company — but when that didn't work, they went to Twitter.
A Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 flew off the track at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course after sliding from a "coolant spill."
"It reinforces a message of black criminality — that black people are people who are othered."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
In a company in the midst of coronavirus-caused bankruptcy, where stockholders are likely to be wiped out, there are weird signs of life — worthless stock ticking up, an equity offering. But betting on an undead company is a very bad idea.
A history of how soybeans became a dominant ingredient in nearly everything we buy.
UK athlete Shauna Coxsey is a peak performer in the world of competitive sport climbing. Her next aim? Becoming its first Olympic champion.
Phil Vischer explains the history of race in America and why Black Americans continue to face injustice today.
40-year-old health care worker says she regrets not taking precautions.
No, not actual bones. This neat little remote tool lets you keep an eye on your canine pal while you're away, and you can even reward their good behavior with a treat.
It saw a window of opportunity and it's not afraid to seize it.
The theft of top-secret computer hacking tools from the CIA in 2016 was the result of a workplace culture in which the agency's elite computer hackers "prioritized building cyber weapons at the expense of securing their own systems," according to an internal report prepared for then-director Mike Pompeo as well as his deputy, Gina Haspel, now the director.
Residents who have been on the front lines for George Floyd are finding their lives — and their city — transformed.
They tried hard to fix it but they couldn't fix everything.
"Perhaps by emphasizing racism in the US, the Chinese government is trying to brush over its own society's problems with racism."
Angered by items that appeared in a e-commerce newsletter, six former employees of eBay sent the publishers, a couple living in Massachusetts, live cockroaches and spiders, pornography, a bloody pigface mask, a preserved pig fetus and a funeral wreath, and attempted to secretly install a tracking device on the couple's car, federal authorities allege in criminal charges unsealed on Monday.
Airbnb hosts are struggling to find long-term renters and turning instead to other platforms. Will the company be able to weather the coronavirus pandemic?
The Nebraska Democratic Party called on its U.S. Senate nominee to drop out of the race Tuesday after he made sexually repugnant comments about a campaign staffer in a group text with her and other staffers.
Loosening restrictions and increasing public gatherings may make it seem as though the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over, but just this week Florida, Texas and Arizona set daily records for new cases.
Now that's a prodigy right there.
Failed experiment by radical anarchists, a new sort of utopia, or just a place?
A Jackson Hospital pulmonologist waited hours to describe the dire situation. "Unbelievable!" he said when the ordinance was defeated.
"Palm Springs," a romantic comedy starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, will be available for streaming on Hulu on July 10.
Park County hasn't been able to figure out who is behind the 2,100 acres. We can reveal it's Reed Hastings.
Some GOP lawmakers who benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program also opposed legislation requiring lending transparency.
An accent expert reviews how well American actors disguise their voices as British. I think we can all agree that Kevin Costner can't do a British accent.
Protest at Barclays Center's plaza redefines a privately operated public space.
The deployment of tear gas against civilians has not been this widespread since the period of unrest in the 1960s and '70s, according to a New York Times analysis.
An unassuming bench in the Abbey Gardens of Bury St Edmunds is, curiously, the world's first cyber-bench.
With coronavirus infections surging as economies reopen, officials will need to consider unorthodox alternatives. Pakistan offers some lessons.
There's a certain kind of N95 mask that's actually bad to wear for public health during the coronavirus pandemic.