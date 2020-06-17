Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

COULDN'T HACK IT

washingtonpost.com

The theft of top-secret computer hacking tools from the CIA in 2016 was the result of a workplace culture in which the agency's elite computer hackers "prioritized building cyber weapons at the expense of securing their own systems," according to an internal report prepared for then-director Mike Pompeo as well as his deputy, Gina Haspel, now the director.

NOT BUYING IT

npr.org

Angered by items that appeared in a e-commerce newsletter, six former employees of eBay sent the publishers, a couple living in Massachusetts, live cockroaches and spiders, pornography, a bloody pigface mask, a preserved pig fetus and a funeral wreath, and attempted to secretly install a tracking device on the couple's car, federal authorities allege in criminal charges unsealed on Monday.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample