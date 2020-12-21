The Best Books Of 2020, According To Everyone

​It's December, which means Best of 2020 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?

The Best Books Of 2020





10. 'Memorial' — Bryan Washington

Some prose tiptoes so quietly that you don't realize until halfway through a novel that it's dancing all over the room. That's how I feel about Bryan Washington's writing, which in "Memorial" is so tender that sliding some rice noodles into a pot reads like an act of deep intimacy. "Memorial" is a love story, or, rather, a post-love story, about a couple already on the brink: When Mike, who is Japanese American, finds out his estranged father is dying, he leaves Houston — and Ben, his Black boyfriend — to visit his father in Osaka. At the same time, Mike's mother, Mitsuko, comes to stay at the couple's apartment, and soon becomes a begrudging surrogate mother to Ben. At its heart, "Memorial" is about all the competing claims on our identities, and how we decide which ties to snip and which to tighten.

9. 'Piranesi' — Susanna Clarke

Ever had your heart broken by a ­puzzle? Read this and report back. Clarke's ingeniously constructed device — it feels inaccurate to call it a "novel" — is at first impenetrable, then thrilling, and finally pulverizing. I refuse to provide a plot summary; it is to your own benefit.

8. 'Homeland Elegies' — Ayad Akhtar

At once personal and political, Akhtar's second novel can read like a collection of pitch-perfect essays that give shape to a prismatic identity. We begin with Walt Whitman, with a soaring overture to America and a dream of national belonging — which the narrator methodically dismantles in the virtuosic chapters that follow. The lure and ruin of capital, the wounds of 9/11, the bitter pill of cultural rejection: Akhtar pulls no punches critiquing the country's most dominant narratives. He returns frequently to the subject of his father, a Pakistani immigrant and onetime doctor to Donald Trump, seeking in his life the answer to a burning question: What, after all, does it take to be an American?

7. 'A Promised Land' — Barack Obama

Showcasing his signature blend of sober self-scrutiny and laid-back charm, the first volume of the former President's memoirs is illuminating on many levels. Most revealing: his thoughts on family — and the toll the office took on his marriage.

6. 'Transcendent Kingdom' — Yaa Gyasi

Gyasi followed her phenomenal 2016 debut, "Homegoing" — which traces two branches of a family originating in Ghana at the height of the slave trade through multiple generations — with a premise smaller in scale but not in tone. The book follows the nuclear family of a young woman named Gifty, the daughter of an evangelical, Ghanaian immigrant mother, and sister to a talented brother whose promising athletic career falls victim to addiction. Gyasi is a beautiful writer and masterfully weaves together precarious family dynamics, the search for truth through science (Gifty is a Stanford University researcher studying the pursuit of pleasure in mice brains) and religion, American racism, and the opioid crisis.

5. 'Deacon King Kong' — James McBride

Good luck finding a box to put this one in. "The Good Lord Bird" author went even wilder with this boisterous, imaginative, tender foray into late-1960s Brooklyn. Set in the aftermath of a shooting and zigzagging around dozens of characters, it at times plays like a tense mystery; at others, a lazy hangout comedy.

4. 'Luster' — Raven Leilani

After being fired from her day job, a young Black artist named Edie finds herself caught in an unusual triangle between her much-older lover, a white archivist, and his medical examiner wife, who are in an open marriage. The couple has also an adopted Black daughter, and when the wife cooly invites Edie to stay in their home, the dynamics shift and explode in unpredictable ways.

3. 'Caste' — Isabel Wilkerson

If you think rigid caste systems exist only in India, think again. Combining sociological analysis and individual stories, Pulitzer winner Wilkerson paints a revelatory picture of the hidden power hierarchies that shape — and stunt — American lives.

2. 'Leave The World Behind' — Rumaan Alam

Remember that scene in "Pulp Fiction" when John Travolta's character jams a syringe of adrenaline straight into Uma Thurman's stopped heart? She shoots up and gasps: hhhhhhuuuu! That's how it feels, approximately every 15 pages, as you pick your way through the artful wreckage Alam has sculpted in "Leave the World Behind." A family on a Hamptons vacation is surprised when their Airbnb's owners show up, relaying news of a blackout across the East Coast. Then cell service disappears and a series of otherworldly events punctuate the story — massive herds of roaming deer, unexplained ailments, a piercing sound in the sky. This isn't an apocalypse novel (2020 is too complicated for that); it's a high-RPM meditation on how it feels to experience collapse.

1. 'The Vanishing Half' — Brit Bennett

Brit Bennett's mesmerising gem about the Vignes twins, who disappear from a Louisiana farm town on a hot summer's day in 1954, is a masterclass of moving storytelling. "The Vanishing Half," which was shortlisted for Waterstones Book of the Year, is a thought-provoking assessment of race and social politics in post-war America. The powerful plot twists in the novel, which concludes in 1986, will keep you gripped until the end.

Honorable Mentions

