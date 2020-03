In keeping with the quarantine trend of giving penguins free rein to roam around their aquariums, the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town, South Africa has let its penguins venture down some stairs. Where are they going? It is not for us to know. All we can do is marvel at their talent in hopping down, stair by stair. Wow.

my favourite consequence of the covid-19 societal lockdown is aquarium penguins roaming around freely and when this is all over I for one welcome them as our new overlords pic.twitter.com/jRAQsF9nqm — sloane (sipihkopiyesis) (@cottoncandaddy) March 17, 2020

[Via Twitter]