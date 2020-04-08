These Horror Shorts Created By TikTok Teens About The Coronavirus Are Deeply Unnerving
Desperate times call for desperate (and surprisingly scary) trends:
[Via Twitter]
My dad didn't really say anything when we arrived at Bhagavan's compound, where beautiful women wandered around with tigers on leashes. But I was blown away. It was absolutely stunning.
As coronavirus threatens to alter, or even cancel, the 2020 college football season, the entire NCAA system could hang in the balance.
The 1,200-foot Milano Bridge swung wildly through the Busan Port in South Korea, knocking a gigantic gantry crane.
The Action Lab demonstrates how inertia and air resistance affect the trajectory of a ball fired out of a toy gun.
Mapping out how much other nations were spending on their economic relief plans.
Workers at Kimbal Musk's Next Door had something called the Family Fund, a pool of money they contributed to out of their paychecks, for use in times of crisis. Then a crisis hit. And the Family Fund wasn't there for them at all.
Desperate times call for desperate trends.
When the economy is moving too fast for the usual indicators, the electricity grid offers a valuable clue.
Cruises were a dubious proposition before coronavirus, but now they're in far worse shape. Almost everywhere cruise lines look these days, the news isn't good.
It's not meant to be definitive, but there are symptoms of COVID-19 that are unusual for people suffering from allergies or a regular cold.
In addition to Carrell, "Space Force" stars Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow and Academy Award-nominated actor John Malkovich.
There's finally an explanation to the seemingly incomprehensible viral video.
Here's also what happens when your pour super glue on graphite and baking soda.
A tenured professor at the venerable Seven Sisters college was assaulted last Christmas. The most shocking part? The accused is her colleague.
Because who doesn't want their living room furniture to look like a portal to outer space?
Over the weekend, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy made an unusual public plea during his daily coronavirus briefing: The state was seeking volunteer programmers who know COBOL.
First of all, you can't just open the hatch when you're trapped at the bottom of the ocean. But there is a way out — it requires physics and some audacity.
Music-loving adolescents in Huntsville, Alabama have fun with a video camera in 1989.
Shanghai Tower, the second tallest building in the world, was supposed to be a symbol of China's economic success but ended up becoming an albatross.
Measuring 50,000 square feet, the rapper's Toronto home features amenities such as an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court crowned by a 21-square-foot pyramidal skylight.
Ryan Trahan found himself quarantined inside and wanted to test whether he could get ripped using only VR.
Thirty years ago on Wednesday, the boldest, wildest show to ever hit prime-time TV premiered. Since then, neither television nor movies have been the same.
When Hoda Kotb set out to interview Morgan about how he and his family was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, she probably wasn't expecting this answer to be this steamy and… weird?
California, Ohio and Washington moved early to slow the virus. Here's what other states can learn from them.
"It's almost like you have a third arm coming out the side of your hip."
After early triumphs in the Democratic primary, the independent from Vermont failed to pull away from former Vice President Joe Biden as a wide field dwindled.
Titanium is considered to be one of the strongest metals — how does it fare against a hydraulic press?
New observations reveal that an "extraordinary" optical illusion on a massive scale is making a jet from the galaxy 3C 279 appear to move 20 times faster than the speed of light.
While many countries have imposed major restrictions, life continues as normal in Turkmenistan.
Look, we get it. The central premise of this article sounds absurd. But we all need this.
Curt Smith and his daughter perform a contemplative, acoustic version of "Mad World" — a very apt song for our current moment.
After losing his job, one man has managed to get by selling the last consoles he scooped up from shelves across the country.
Although President Trump has directed states and hospitals to secure what supplies they can, the federal government is quietly seizing orders, leaving medical providers across the country in the dark about where the material is going and how they can get what they need
A stay-at-home order isn't going to stop Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, a San Francisco-based folk rock music group, from creating one of the best music videos we have seen recently for their song "Phenom."
Coronavirus-prompted schedule reductions haven't lined up with the drop in demand, as obstacles like logistics, DOT obligations, and algae get in the way.
It's an isolated struggle against an invisible adversary for an indefinite amount of time. Sound familiar?
A man finds an old decrepit lamp and meticulously restores it.
"Families were shut out of the hospital, to prevent further infection; we could communicate only via his cell phone."
A late-arriving wave of illness could overwhelm rural communities that are older, poorer and sicker than much of the country.
Amidst the confusion and stress of handling the COVID-19 pandemic, patients suffering from heart attacks are getting the short end of the stick.
When speaking about Captain Brett E. Crozier, President Donald Trump said, "The captain should not have written a letter. He didn't need to be Ernest Hemingway."
After years of building email apps, Edison decided the only way to fix email was to do it from the ground up. With OnMail, it's taking on Gmail head on.
In the late 80s, Sierra's hokey horndog was connected to a major computer virus, and rumor had it that the publisher may have created it to punish pirates.
What's driving this reassessment is a baffling observation about Covid-19: Many patients have blood oxygen levels so low they should be dead.
Well, there's no need to have a cow about this.
The Bannatyne Manuscript is an anthology of some 400 medieval Scottish poems.