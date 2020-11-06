A Fake Paris In China, And Other Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Tianducheng is a small suburb in China modeled on Paris — it even has a replica Eiffel Tower. These photographs of near-identical landmarks in both places beg the question: is imitation really the highest form of flattery?

[See more on Prost's Instagram and website]

"The Locusts" is the first monograph by photographer and publisher Jesse Lenz. His images transport the reader to rural Ohio where his children run wild in the fields, build forts in the attic and fall asleep surrounded by lightsabers and superheroes. The microcosmic worlds of plants, insects, animals and children create a brooding landscape where dichotomies of nature play out in front of his growing family. The backyard becomes a labyrinth of passages as the children experience the cycles of birth and death in the changing seasons. "The Locusts" depicts a world in which beautiful and terrible things will happen, but offers grace and healing within the brokenness and imperfection of life.

["Locusts" is the book of the month at Charcoal Book Club]

