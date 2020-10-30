Relics Of The Golden Age Of LA's Car-Food Culture, And Other Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

"Gas and Glamour" is a tribute to America's golden age of the automobile, a time when cars themselves were objects of beauty and the act of driving was celebrated. Those cars are no longer on the streets today, but the celebratory roadside vernacular architecture from that era remains.

"I admit I am a big fan of food and beverages," Italian photographer Ronni Campana tells us, as we question why encouraging his subjects to eat has become such a regular motif in his work. "Food is for everyone and everyone loves it."

In his practice, American photographer Dan Lincoln Harris explores the natural world; focusing his lens on otherworldly landscapes covered in ice and flowing water.

