The 'Hidden City' Within New York City, And More Best Photography Of The Week

Dangling from a helicopter, Hegen focused on six German airports and documented grounded planes parked on the runway. The symmetrical compositions are immediately eye-catching and speak to the strength of his vision. Whether framed as lonely creatures or grouped with others, these grounded airplanes are a symbol for the world's reduced movement in 2020.

For photographer Tim Flach, animal subjects offer as much dynamic range and emotional intimacy as human models. The London-based artist is well known for his work with endangered species, canines, and rare birds. Building upon his prolific body of work, Flach continues to photograph the most ostentatious, colorful, and emotive feathery friends from around the world. These bird portraits connect the human viewer and the avian sitter — forging a deep bond between human and animal kingdom.

Navid Baraty started taking the pictures by accident. He was up in a skyscraper high above New York City, doing his best to take an aerial photograph the low-tech way: by holding the camera in front of him, pointed straight down (and thus keeping him from checking the frame himself), and hoping for the best. When he looked at the pictures, he was shocked to find that the glass building he was atop was so clean and sharp, it reflected the city back to him — creating the impression of one, big cityscape. Or, as he came to call the series, a hidden city inside this one.

