This Video Of An Econolodge Sign Being Painted Black To Serve As A Coronavirus Quarantine Center Looks Like A Scene From A Horror Movie
Public health officials in the Seattle metro area, dealing with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the United States, purchased an old Econolodge in Kent, Washington to serve as a quarantine center and KOMO News reporter Cole Miller spotted them painting the sign black. The Kings County plan to have patients stay at the motel has been controversial. Watch the renovation below:
[Via Twitter]