This Syncing Of Britney Spears' 'Womanizer' With Soviet Soldiers Dancing Is A Masterpiece
These are two worlds you never expected to meet.
[Via Twitter]
A six-week, 37-source search for answers.
Taken from the jury selection process that took place over three days in June 2017 for the trial of Martin Shkreli. More than two hundred potential jurors were excused from the trial.
Please. We do not need you to interject in discussions that are not your place to comment.
The protesters were met by officers in riot gear, as lawmakers gathered for a one-day special session amid growing tension over coronavirus restrictions in the state.
Today, the average American family spends about 50 percent of their income on necessities like food and shelter, compared to almost 80 percent in 1901. But though the things we buy might make us happy in the moment, that feeling atrophies over time. Here's how to actually be happy with your purchases.
After having time to reflect and analyze, reporter John Tobacco drives home the point pretty clearly here.
We know you've read enough about "Making A Murderer" and "Tiger King," so you won't find those here. These are the rest of the best documentaries that've been touted on The A.V. Club and are currently available on Netflix.
Stephanie Clifford follows up with the subject of the wildly viral ELLE story, The Journalist and the Pharma Bro.
In Lodi, a small agricultural city in California's Central Valley, Latinos make up 39% of the population, yet account for 75% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations. This short film is about Maria Miranda and how the coronavirus devastated each and every member of her family.
The comedian has long been open about his struggles with sobriety.
A holiday investigation.
While the video itself is meant to be an ad for a wooden-encased phone, the sheer degree of engineering required to make this is amazing.
The breakthrough, made by researchers at Fermilab and NASA, among others, is a step towards a practical quantum internet.
The reality of working at home has come with these small irritations.
Uncut Gems has captured the uniquely tense zeitgeist of this year, and that's been reflected by the enduring popularity of its memes.
The recipients of Dave's anger — his employees — lack the same power to forget, or to leave the consideration of its impact to others
We don't know which is worse, the forced laughter, the bad jokes or the refusal to properly wear a mask.
Pubes protect you; head hair keeps you warm. But beards and mustaches seem to exist for mainly ornamental reasons.
Believers say one gigantic boat was swapped for another for insurance money. Here's the truth.
It's kind of mind-blowing how they can pull all of this off with a straight face.
Writer Stephanie Clifford on her blockbuster story "The Journalist and the Pharma Bro."
Here's the strange tale of how Jan van Eyck's masterpiece, the Ghent Altarpiece, got stolen multiple times through history.
A phishing scam with unclear motive or payoff is targeting authors, agents and editors big and small, baffling the publishing industry.
Recent construction has sealed off the last major undammed river in the Southwest. It's more difficult for desert tortoises, the occasional ocelot and the world's tiniest owls to cross the boundary.
Here's why detergent packs actually affect the cleaning ability of dishwashers.
A White woman in suburban New Jersey called the police on her Black neighbors. Six months later, their backyards still share a property line.
If you're working in any capacity right now, perhaps you are familiar with this scenario: It's a Friday and you're trying your best to focus and accomplish anything.
Apparently this type of behavior is common when the two animals go on collaborative hunts together.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Each year, people head to emergency rooms with holiday-related injuries by the thousands.
France continues to have a large colonial presence all across the world.
Apple's new SE model is an affordable, reliable smart watch that's easy to recommend to anyone who's been on the fence about the Apple Watch in previous years. And right now, you can pick one up for just $269.
How meaningful was the Jets' win over the Rams? It resets the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, reshapes the Sam Darnold conversation, and could reorient the future AFC pecking order.
Did you know Disney World has the same fly-over restrictions as the White House?
The initial quarantine of 2020 created a baking boom that shattered the flour supply chain, but King Arthur Flour came back from it even stronger.
Why did Christie Smythe upend her life and stability for Martin Shkreli, one of the least-liked men in the world?
In Katy Perry's newly-released music video, aliens (understandably) mistake Zooey Deschanel for Perry and abduct the wrong person.
On average? It's worth about $19.
Guy Fieri has moved beyond his familiar honky-tonk corner of Flavortown to serve as a vocal, money-raising, morale-boosting Mayor for the restaurant industry at large. Here, Adam Platt takes a trip to the ranch with America's most misunderstood chef.
When Andrea Sozzi Sabatini, the CEO of an olive oil company in Tuscany, found a 583-year-old fresco piece in the basement of an apartment building, he invited Marco and documented his process of restoring this lost piece of art.
Death threats linked to police computers and the discovery of far-right chat groups in police departments across Germany have fed concerns about far-right infiltration.
I wanted to know what kids were asking Santa for during a pandemic, so each day from Dec. 4, when the first batch of letters hit the website, to Dec. 13, I spent hours engaged in the surreal, intimate, heart-wrenching practice of reading children's letters to Santa Claus one after another — about a thousand in all.
For $30 you're not expecting the shoes to be of stellar quality, but this is still worse than we've envisioned.
We combed through all the best books of 2020 lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 books of 2020.
We talked to experts across industries to see what impact COVID-19 will have on the future.
But perhaps for safety reasons, don't try this at home.