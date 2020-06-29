Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Under pressure by anti-abortion activists ― including a board of health member ― the state health department became a weapon in the war against abortion.
A balloon inside a balloon, inside a balloon, inside a balloon. And then burst them all at once. You get the point.
2020 continues to surprise, amaze and horrify, but at least we've got a bunch of video games coming out.
Twitter user @phi6 and his 4-year-old son reimagined the classic video game using stop motion, a fridge, and a whole lot of magnets.
Three out of four Americans without reliable high-speed internet access live in urban areas. Most haven't connected because they can't afford it.
Domestic-violence rates spiked during the COVID-19 crisis. Batterer-intervention programs are one of the few resources that remained relatively intact during lockdown.
There are more than 44,000 indirect consequences of a criminal conviction.
Atlas loves to workout with his owner Milly.
A nine-member commission will be appointed to develop a new state flag design that must be approved by voters on the November 2020 ballot.
David A. Andelman writes that as a 75-year-old with chronic asthma, he has reached the disturbing conclusion that it may be years before he can return to his New York City apartment or visit his family in Paris.
Epic Symphonic Rock takes a trip down memory lane in this commanding performance of the suite to the classic Nintendo game.
How the New York City Police Department weaponized a curfew against protesters and residents.
In the 1980s, the Sunset Strip in LA was the capital of the glam rock scene, a depraved playground of drugs and music. That LA is now gone.
After a poorly-attended Trump rally, older liberals are celebrating online movements that they don't really understand.
The iconic designer, artist and author explains his process and shares a glimpse of his studio to the world.
To be running a profitable business one minute and have less than $1,000 in your checking account the next — it's like, what's the point? It's out of my control.
Why her new novel, "Death in Her Hands," strives to be gross.
Simone Giertz proves once again why she's one of the most creative tech artisans on YouTube.
The unit was set up to determine the value black women brought to the military. They ultimately ran the fastest mail service in the European Theater during World War II.
YouTuber SmarterEveryDay records different types of weed eater cutters, at 100 frames per second, to see the miniscule differences between them.
Regardless of when, or if, your child's school decides to address the difference, it's a good idea for parents to reinforce the lesson at home.
The martial-arts legend looms so large in pop culture that the mundane details of his life feel like a rare treat.
"Space: A Skate Odyssey" is a radical melange of skateboarding and retro archival footage.
One family hoped their new home might bring a fresh start. But the house held secrets that would cause them years of heartache.
The project will rescue forgotten peaches, plums and apricots.
This jackapoo was caught wearing a pair of dentures stolen from a drawer.
Figuring out who looted treasures belong to can take a whole lot of detective work.
A Twitter used pointed out that certain calculators mimic the tones used in railway melodies, so they recreated them using an array of number crunchers.
President Donald Trump on Sunday morning retweeted a video of senior citizens in Florida participating in a golf-cart parade where one supporter yelled "white power" twice while pumping his fist in the air.
Just hanging out by the pool is fine and all, but have you tried hanging out by the pool in an inflatable dino costume?
The comedian got the rally's conservative crowd to sing along with him about injecting Obama, Dr. Fauci and others with the "Wuhan flu."
On his first album of new material in eight years, Dylan sounds as alive as ever, even if he delivers it with a hint of orneriness.
A beekeeper detects an aggressive honey colony and decides to make one of the hardest decisions of his life.
A day in the life of urban beekeeper Andrew Cote.
As unemployment soars, the WPA's emphasis on artists shows a path toward recovery.
This woman at the San Fernando Valley Trader Joe's was not happy at the mandatory mask rule inside the store.
Like the entertainment industry, colleges will need to embrace digital services in order to survive.
Scientists say accelerating deforestation and development may increase the risk of pandemic diseases. The current economic crisis may also make that trend worse if more people cut down trees for fuel.
Tracy Young used to believe that her journey as a startup founder was the same as any other founder's experience. Not so.
A woman in Auckland, New Zealand designed an ecologically friendly tiny house with plants galore.
The candid coincidences in life, pictures of alien-looking architecture and more best photos of the week.
What's different, in this moment, is that the editors of our country's most esteemed outlets no longer hold a monopoly on publishing power.
Pizza and arcade games? How could they go wrong? YouTuber Company Man explores the rise and fall of the bankrupt rodent-themed restaurant.
During the coronavirus pandemic, telemedicine looks like the future of health care. Is it a future that we want?
Tom Pemberton makes these cows very happy with this unique contraption.
Months into the pandemic, demand for coronavirus tests is soaring. Texans report problems with almost every facet of the testing process, starting with the glitching websites and unanswered phone lines used to schedule appointments, and extending to long lags before test results come back.