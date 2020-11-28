This Reddit Thread Of The Most Underrated Websites Might Change The Way You Browse The Internet
What are some ridiculously cool websites that you've never heard of before?
Redditor Merlijn69 posed a question to r/AskReddit about the most underrated websites, and the community gave an assortment of wonderful, nifty and interesting links. Here are a few of our favorite answers.
Tip Of My Tongue
It's really effective and has helped me countless times, I always seem to want a word when I'm writing but forget what the actual word is.—AccumulatingBoredom
Ninite.com
Allows you to pick and choose from a large selection of commonly used programs like Steam, winwar, and random other things you need/want while setting up a computer.
The awesome part is that once you've selected all the programs you would like. It will simply install them all with no bullshit. No ads. No cost. No boxes. Nothing!
You get 1 executable And it installs everything you checked without any of the hassle of going through each programs hoops.—MajikMahn
International Music Score Library Project
International Music Score Library Project
A library of public domain classical sheet music. You can pretty much find any classical music over 100 years old. I stopped buying sheet music when I discovered it. Plus, its pretty easy to send music to students during e-class in lockdown.—elenifan
PDF Drive
lightningmaps.org
remove.bg
radio.garden
Naturalreaders.com
JustWatch.com
Allows me to search up a movie or TV show and tells me where it's streaming.—Dd1va
camelcamelcamel.com
Futureme.org
Futureme.org, you can use it to "send emails to the future you". been using it for almost 3 years. It helps put into perspective how much has changed over the course of a year.—Daedrakiin100000
unsplash.org
10 Minute Mail
Boil The Frog
Future Timeline
A Soft Murmur
The Noun Project
Need an icon for something and don't have time to make it yourself? People from all over the world create them and upload them. Great resource for graphic designers. Icons available in SVG or JPEG, and they're doing stock photos now too.
PhotoPea
Online image editor with Photoshop feature.—gagahpangeran