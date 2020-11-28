👋 Welcome to Digg

This Reddit Thread Of The Most Underrated Websites Might Change The Way You Browse The Internet
'THIS IS AMAZING'

What are some ridiculously cool websites that you've never heard of before?

Redditor Merlijn69 posed a question to r/AskReddit about the most underrated websites, and the community gave an assortment of wonderful, nifty and interesting links. Here are a few of our favorite answers.

What are underrated websites and what do you use them for? from AskReddit

Tip Of My Tongue

Tip of my tongue!

It's really effective and has helped me countless times, I always seem to want a word when I'm writing but forget what the actual word is.—AccumulatingBoredom

Ninite.com

Ninite.com

Allows you to pick and choose from a large selection of commonly used programs like Steam, winwar, and random other things you need/want while setting up a computer.

The awesome part is that once you've selected all the programs you would like. It will simply install them all with no bullshit. No ads. No cost. No boxes. Nothing!

You get 1 executable And it installs everything you checked without any of the hassle of going through each programs hoops.—MajikMahn

International Music Score Library Project

International Music Score Library Project

A library of public domain classical sheet music. You can pretty much find any classical music over 100 years old. I stopped buying sheet music when I discovered it. Plus, its pretty easy to send music to students during e-class in lockdown.—elenifan

PDF Drive

Comment from discussion BenTennyson2101's comment from discussion "What are underrated websites and what do you use them for?".

lightningmaps.org

Comment from discussion ConsciousnessWizard's comment from discussion "What are underrated websites and what do you use them for?".

remove.bg

Comment from discussion venosenz's comment from discussion "What are underrated websites and what do you use them for?".

radio.garden

Comment from discussion ksse121q's comment from discussion "What are underrated websites and what do you use them for?".

Naturalreaders.com

Comment from discussion ThrowRA29208's comment from discussion "What are underrated websites and what do you use them for?".

JustWatch.com

www.justwatch.com

Allows me to search up a movie or TV show and tells me where it's streaming.—Dd1va

camelcamelcamel.com

Comment from discussion bradgerkemusic's comment from discussion "What are underrated websites and what do you use them for?".

Futureme.org

Futureme.org, you can use it to "send emails to the future you". been using it for almost 3 years. It helps put into perspective how much has changed over the course of a year.—Daedrakiin100000

unsplash.org

Comment from discussion OldheadBoomer's comment from discussion "What are underrated websites and what do you use them for?".

10 Minute Mail

Comment from discussion Neo_The_bluepill_One's comment from discussion "What are underrated websites and what do you use them for?".

Boil The Frog

Comment from discussion Axenal713's comment from discussion "What are underrated websites and what do you use them for?".

Future Timeline

Comment from discussion granticusmaximusrex's comment from discussion "What are underrated websites and what do you use them for?".

A Soft Murmur

Comment from discussion Portarossa's comment from discussion "What are underrated websites and what do you use them for?".

The Noun Project

The noun project

Need an icon for something and don't have time to make it yourself? People from all over the world create them and upload them. Great resource for graphic designers. Icons available in SVG or JPEG, and they're doing stock photos now too.

PhotoPea

http://www.photopea.com

Online image editor with Photoshop feature.—gagahpangeran

Archive.org

Comment from discussion -eDgAR-'s comment from discussion "What are underrated websites and what do you use them for?".

DeepL

Comment from discussion melodyduany's comment from discussion "What are underrated websites and what do you use them for?".

[Read more underrated websites at r/AskReddit]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

