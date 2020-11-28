This Reddit Thread Of The Most Underrated Websites Might Change The Way You Browse The Internet

What are some ridiculously cool websites that you've never heard of before?

Redditor Merlijn69 posed a question to r/AskReddit about the most underrated websites, and the community gave an assortment of wonderful, nifty and interesting links. Here are a few of our favorite answers.

Tip of my tongue! It's really effective and has helped me countless times, I always seem to want a word when I'm writing but forget what the actual word is.—AccumulatingBoredom

Ninite.com Allows you to pick and choose from a large selection of commonly used programs like Steam, winwar, and random other things you need/want while setting up a computer. The awesome part is that once you've selected all the programs you would like. It will simply install them all with no bullshit. No ads. No cost. No boxes. Nothing! You get 1 executable And it installs everything you checked without any of the hassle of going through each programs hoops.—MajikMahn

International Music Score Library Project A library of public domain classical sheet music. You can pretty much find any classical music over 100 years old. I stopped buying sheet music when I discovered it. Plus, its pretty easy to send music to students during e-class in lockdown.—elenifan

www.justwatch.com

Allows me to search up a movie or TV show and tells me where it's streaming.—Dd1va

Futureme.org, you can use it to "send emails to the future you". been using it for almost 3 years. It helps put into perspective how much has changed over the course of a year.—Daedrakiin100000

Need an icon for something and don't have time to make it yourself? People from all over the world create them and upload them. Great resource for graphic designers. Icons available in SVG or JPEG, and they're doing stock photos now too.

http://www.photopea.com Online image editor with Photoshop feature.—gagahpangeran

