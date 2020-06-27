HE DIDN'T HAVE TO FORCE IT

· Updated:

An extremely talented Star Wars fan does a next level good impression of Star Wars characters.

@funklord_vader

#iloveitwhenyoucallmeseñorita #senorita #starwars #impressions #voiceactor #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound – funklord_vader

[Via Twitter]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'I LIVED IN FEAR WHEN I WAS THERE'

1 digg jezebel.com

In interviews with Jezebel, a dozen former Remezcla staffers, many of whom had worked at the company since its early days, told a similar story of a grueling workload coupled with frequent gaslighting and criticism from Herrera that left them emotionally and psychically weak, with many reporting everything from ulcers to stress-induced hair loss as all they have to show for their time spent with the company.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample