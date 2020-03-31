AWWW

6-year-old Kira Neely lives across the street from her 81-year-old grandfather Marvin and though the coronavirus has kept them separated, they've found a way to connect in the most adorable way.

I haven't posted on fb in forever…but I love this video so much! This is the street that separates my house from my parent's house, and is typically crossed multiple times throughout the day. Kira loves her "Papa" so much and they've now started daily "dance offs" since the virus is keeping them separated. My Dad is turning 81 years old next month and I've never seen him dance, but he's really putting forth great effort and has some special moves!!!! 😄 I'm sure the workers think we're crazy!!!

Posted by Sherrie Neely on Saturday, March 28, 2020

