This John Mulaney Joke About The Third Amendment Seemed So Quaint Back In February
Back in February 2020, the Third Amendment of the United States Constitution seemed like a hilariously irrelevant concept. When John Mulaney hosted "Saturday Night Live," he joked that the Amendment was written because a bitter founding father was upset his wife had an affair with a soldier.
Fast forward to June 2020 and with National Guard troops being housed in Washington DC hotels to assuage protests, and Mayor Muriel Bowser saying she wants out-of-state troops to leave the city, perhaps the Third Amendment isn't quite as quaint as we all once thought.
[Via Twitter]