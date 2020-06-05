'THE ARMY CAN'T LIVE IN YOUR HOUSE'

Back in February 2020, the Third Amendment of the United States Constitution seemed like a hilariously irrelevant concept. When John Mulaney hosted "Saturday Night Live," he joked that the Amendment was written because a bitter founding father was upset his wife had an affair with a soldier.

Fast forward to June 2020 and with National Guard troops being housed in Washington DC hotels to assuage protests, and Mayor Muriel Bowser saying she wants out-of-state troops to leave the city, perhaps the Third Amendment isn't quite as quaint as we all once thought.


