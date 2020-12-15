This Is What It's Like When You Order From Uber Eats
The costs of food delivery really add up when you're not paying attention.
[Via TikTok]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The costs of food delivery really add up when you're not paying attention.
[Via TikTok]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
NBA jerseys get rebranded every year, but a random dude on Reddit continues to produce better jersey redesigns than Nike.
Fiction or nonfiction, James Patterson's loom always spins gold.
Would you have the chutzpah to confront a suspected assassin?
The costs of food delivery really add up when you're not paying attention.
Are exercise-induced orgasms a load of bullshit or the load of a lifetime?
A photograph thought to be the longest exposure image ever taken has been discovered inside a beer can at the University of Hertfordshire's Bayfordbury Observatory.
This is a perfect example of how not all toasts need to be made at a wedding.
Humans and machines will clock the same work hours by 2025 (and other startling findings from the World Economic Forum's "Future of Jobs 2020" report.)
As China embarks on an ambitious push to be carbon neutral by 2060, a collection of ancient forests may hold the key to its green future.
The simulated nuclear test was called Operation Blowout and was meant to test out the effects of a nuclear bomb on a tropical rainforest.
Meet the hollow middle class, where the cost of living has risen, wages have not and debt just keeps on accumulating.
But many Texas prisons don't have working fire alarms.
A small cadre of Republicans attempted to escort their own electors into the building and were summarily rejected by state police.
This weekend, developer Loren Brichter released a website claiming that Google Chrome for Mac — or more specifically its auto-update mechanism — was causing the WindowServer process on macOS to constantly have high CPU usage, damaging the performance of macOS, even on high-end machines.
"I'm practicing radical honesty right now. I'm not going to treat you well."
Frederick Wiseman's documentary films offer an unparalleled, panoramic vision of society. His 45th feature, "City Hall," is on PBS this month — and he's eager to get back to work.
Designed by Turkish firm Hayri Atak, the concept for this boutique hotel in Norway is not for the faint of heart.
After weeks of delay, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged that Joe Biden would be the next president.
A day inside the battle against California's worst wildfire season on record.
The Keanu Reeves-starring video game is so buggy — including penises breaking through characters' pants — many have complained, and developer CD Projekt RED has begun issuing refunds.
A Pepsi stunt that promised Philippine soda drinkers a chance at a million pesos sparked the deadliest marketing disaster in history.
The word "organic" suggests that everything that happens on a platform is naturally ordered, appearing without intervention. But there's no type of content that is natural to social media.
Zooey Deschanel shared the moment on her Instagram of the two recreating their duet on "Baby, It's Cold Outside."
Jimmy Kimmel holds Taylor Swift's feet to the fire about hidden messages in her music.
How a leading man of legal journalism lost his sweetest gig.
It's not that they sound bad. It's just that after you hear this kind of singing too often, it becomes supremely aggravating.
Wolfgang Kaleck is using the justice system to do what nation-states will not or cannot.
"We're going to almost need a New Deal for an entire generation of kids to give them the opportunity to catch up," one advocate said.
Joaquin Baldwin took 2,117 individual photos of himself during lockdown and synched it to the song "Better Days."
Sculptor Jacopo Cardillo, known as Jago, is producing strikingly lifelike art that reflects the despair of the pandemic.
When Santa gets home from a long night of delivering presents, shouldn't he get to enjoy a cold one in the buff? This sweater sure thinks he should.
This is the next American Ninja Warrior.
More than most, four men shaped the oft-cited "strategic tensions" over the South China Sea.
According to new research, coffee before breakfast may lead to a higher blood glucose spike.
Documents and records show that bank examiners have avoided penalizing at least six banks that incorrectly charged overdraft and related fees to hundreds of thousands of customers.
How thin ice and historically warm Arctic summers complicated MOSAiC's $150-million hunt for climate data.
You would be surprised by the pronunciation traps of simple names like "Frome" and "Bicester."
RIP millennial pink. Hello earthy tones.
The highly-anticipated video game arrives with a rich world of music from the likes of Run the Jewels and Grimes, but reality sometimes interferes with full immersion.
We all have unfinished projects that is just lying somewhere gathering dust. This is what happens when that unfinished project is a road.
This reflection of 2020 takes you across Indigenous territories, from New York to Yellowknife, from Mauna Kea to Oaxaca. Even as we struggled through a pandemic and widespread civil unrest, we hope these photos will also show you some quieter moments of hope and connectivity.
They shrugged off the pandemic, then their family and friends started dying.
"If your dog's name is Luna, go home. If you're already home, stay there."
As bacteria grow more resistant to antibiotics, bacteriophage therapy is making a comeback.
During Christmas of 1918, the United States was in the midst of an influenza pandemic. The parallels to 2020 are numerous.
"If the train stays, I'm gone."
From freak snowstorms to the comedic cyclone that is Chevy Chase, the cast and creators reveal the secrets behind this beloved holiday-movies classic.