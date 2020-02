Sergio Rico, Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper, had a terrible end to the first half against FC Bordeaux in the French soccer league.

His attempted clearance hit FC Bordeaux forward Pablo and ricochetted straight into the back of his net.

The match ended 4-3 in favor of Paris Saint-Germain. PSG's star Brazilian forward Neymar was given a red card in the dying minutes of the match.

