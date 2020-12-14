This Husky's Funny Scream Could Wake Up A Whole Village
Who needs alarm clocks when you have a husky loose in the house?
[Via Twitter]
The outcome of the presidential election has been clear for weeks, but on Monday it gets one step closer to being official as the Electoral College meets.
To be this close to victory and to lose it at the last second is pure agony.
"After midnight, I was filming a big brown bear digging through our garbage, and our intoxicated guest walked right next to it."
The company behind the long-awaited video game pledged to fix the bugs and crashes after complaints from players poured in over the weekend.
Game hardware and laptops both started promising new generations.
Well, looks like dad needs a nap, kiddo.
I put Apple's connected fitness service through its paces and came away impressed (but not surprised) — and quite sweaty.
New research is building on the novel suggestion that our ability to effectively hear something is somewhat influenced by the position of our eyes.
In calls to allies, Trump has been asking how to navigate the next two years and floated a possible trip to the Middle East.
Safe and effective vaccines are finally here. So are white-nationalist fantasies of using diehard skeptics for their own even more twisted ends.
We had no idea the level of artistry and precision that could come from just walking.
On December 14, 2000, Barcelona agreed a deal that would bring Lionel Messi to Spain and change the course of soccer history. Here's how they did it.
When you're stressed, the lies just come tumbling right out.
"There was one point when my subscription hadn't come because they'd run out, and I panicked, even though I wasn't going anywhere."
Long before he was president, FDR knew that the US's most powerful political alliance is between "the satisfied and the fearful."
We had no idea that kangaroos could stand on their tails to begin with.
Marleen's younger years were defined by secrecy. Now, she's going (very) public.
The reporting of snow falling in your neighborhood comes with unexpected pitfalls.
Dozens and dozens of cocktail recipes paired with commentary on some of the most important works of fiction? Sign us up.
After changing its policies to ban unverified uploaders and Mastercard and Visa's decision to drop the platform entirely, Pornhub has removed millions of videos.
They say you should drink more water every day. We guess this is one way to do it.
"He liked to cuss and he liked the girls."
Producer Frank Marshall says classic cast won't just make cameos in "Jurassic World: Dominion."
Comedian Jim Gaffigan details how marital troubles seem to be at the core of every "Dateline" episode you've ever watched.
Autoimmunity may explain how the virus inflicts such widespread and unpredictable damage.
Without lyrics, "WAP" sounds slightly menacing if it were played by bards in medieval times.
Amidst a "great awakening," white Americans overwhelmingly voted for Trump. Are liberals really doing the groundwork they claim?
Coming to terms with my sexual anorexia.
Grohl and record producer Greg Kurstin cover Drake's classic as a a part of their "Hanukkah Sessions."
The prohibition against photography has been in place for several decades, and while many assume that the no-photography rule is in place to prevent the flashing of cameras from affecting the art, the real reason dates back to the restoration of the chapel's art that began in 1980.
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min and Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke forgot protocol and got lost in the moment for a minute.
Not only did it glow with this innovative new form of illumination, this first glowing Christmas tree also spun around, revolving like a flashy new car at an automobile expo.
Experiments on the International Space Station suggest spiders can weave normal-looking webs in space — they just need a surprising resource.
The first few hours are often a boring snooze. The last hour, very much not.
Abolishing the controversial democratic institution seems out of the question. But there is still a way around it.
The nasopharyngeal swab has gotten the nickname the "brain swab." Here's how deep it goes inside your head.
Armed with a handgun, a fake ID card and disguises, Miriam Rodríguez was a one-woman detective squad, defying a system where criminal impunity often prevails.
Does it actually make your food taste better, or is it just a flex? (Both. Definitely both.)
"It didn't feel any different from taking any other vaccines."
Dealing with life's small frictions — bad parties, forgetful mistakes, annoying inconveniences — were a luxury I didn't appreciate until it was gone.
Remembering his first game as a Washington Wizard, at New York's Madison Square Garden in October 2001.
This insane last-second Western Michigan touchdown was too good to be true, and it wasn't, it was ruled illegal and Ball State won the game.
The Daring Diagonal Virtual Museum has officially launched, and it's a must-see experience.
While some have welcomed the COVID vaccine as a victory over the virus, Fauci warns there's another test ahead — and we could be "in a little bit of trouble" if it doesn't go well.
From the playground to a future Olympic sport?