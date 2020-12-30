👋 Welcome to Digg

THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY

Digg

TikToker Lubalin has mastered the art of transforming internet drama into delightful bops. Here's a sample of a few of his most recent efforts.

@lubalin

that escalated quickly… #sodramatic #humor #oldpeoplefacebook #boomer #musician #producer

♬ original sound – Lubalin
@lubalin

wake up, doris 🥦 #sodramatic #humor #oldpeoplefacebook #boomer #musician #producer

♬ original sound – Lubalin

[Via Twitter]

