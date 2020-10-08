This Dog Is Cursed With The Howl Of A Man Trapped Inside Its Body
This poor dog's howl is hilariously guttural.
Well... A Health Department spokesperson told USA Today that SNL wasn't complying with the state's guidance on media production, which prohibits shows from hosting live audiences unless they consist entirely of people employed by the show.
TikTok stars are throwing mega-parties at their mansions. YouTuber vastava goes Pepe Silvia on their asses and makes a very informative contact tracing map.
Observations with the space telescope have revealed details of the exoplanet WASP-189b—one of the most extreme planets known.
Made for two-to-four players, this gorgeous board game is designed to give each person a wildly different way to achieve victory. It also looks stunning just sitting on the shelf.
That was some lightning-quick reflexes they showed here.
Younger Russians are dissatisfied with the regime but are generally apolitical. Here's how to change that.
Meeting the man who lives below the frosted tips, and discovering why a little bit of him lives in all of us.
Sometimes you just want wild birds to enjoy the same luxuries in life that we do, you know?
In 2019, President Trump pardoned Army Lieutenant Clint Lorance, who was serving a 20-year sentence for ordering the murder of two Afghan civilians. To Lorance's defenders, the act was long overdue. To members of his platoon, it was a gross miscarriage of justice.
Peterson Rich Office walks us through an idea, developed with the Regional Plan Association, that calls for adaptive reuse and infill on NYCHA campuses.
With a new book and new solo record, indie rock's wise elder talks politics, Wilco's future and where we go when we die.
The story of Rax Roast Beef is a cautionary tale of what not to put in your advertisements.
As a real estate agent, Catherine Pennell is used to taking a lot of phone calls. But since April, her phone has been ringing more often than during a typical year — she's fielding two to three phone calls every day from people looking to move from the mainland US to Hawaii.
The kitchen is a source of so much joy, but also there's a dark side to the culinary world that often goes unmentioned: cursed family recipes.
Permeable concrete is a technology that provides a porous medium for water to drain to the underlying soils. Here's how it works.
How did Roy Harper wind up on Pink Floyd's 1975 hit "Have a Cigar"? The English singer-songwriter tells us the story himself.
McNew is a musician who has served as the bassist for indie rock band Yo La Tengo since their 1992 album "May I Sing With Me." In this interview he discusses childhood, his time in Christmas and the things he's learned from playing cover songs.
Daniel Thrasher comes up with an assortment of delightful musical nonsense.
The "basic" fall aesthetic that was once mocked is making converts of even its most ardent critics.
"They didn't even card me when I came in."
New Orleans may get all the attention, but the US' biggest party was born in Mobile, Alabama. And today, no-one embodies the city's centuries-old spirit of revelry — despite its rocky history better than "Ms Pat."
The world has changed a lot in the last three years.
Rahat Hossain was one of biggest creators on YouTube, until he mysteriously went silent back in 2018. Where did he go?
Mike Postle claims he was the victim of an elaborate online campaign to tar him as a fraud — and he's suing a dozen defendants.
Instagram's size is a high-stakes question right now as the company attracts heightened government scrutiny. We aren't getting transparency into a critical business line because of Facebook's antitrust strategy.
"I was kayaking at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes, Delaware on October 06, 2020 and a bottlenose dolphin jumped over and onto my kayak, and slapped me in the face with its tail. What fun!"
Theater owners across the country explain how they're going to survive 2020: "It's a darker time now than when theaters were initially closed."
There is almost an otherworldliness to this short 1-minute video of the Ginza District in Tokyo from 60 years ago.
In the mid-1800s, John Henry Pepper was a superstar in science demonstrations. Then he helped usher in a dramatic special effect that left Victorian London awestruck.
The Storm arrived in the bubble as the rare team with a roster fully intact, but the questions for Seattle stretched beyond who would show up, to in what shape they'd show up.
"What are you going to tell me next? That the sky is on fire?"
Coding together at the same computer, Jeff Dean and Sanjay Ghemawat changed the course of the company — and the internet.
From a funeral home to a restaurant, in the government and at home with a newborn, the pandemic upended how we live, how we grieve and how we look into the future.
Cooking for NBA players in a bubble can be tricky in terms of logistics.
Tom DeLonge is an extreme example but far from the only singer in the genre to adopt a very particular accent, usually described as sneering, whining, bratty or snotty. But what exactly is the accent?
From Vanilla Ice to Eminem, from rastas to indie heroes, from nerds to Auto-Tuned crooners to poets, white rappers have been many things. So we classified more than 100 different ones to see what we can learn.
Fincher's black-and-white movie "Mank" stars Gary Oldman as Herman J. Mankiewicz, the screenwriter who, along with Orson Welles, wrote "Citizen Kane." "Mank" premieres in theaters and on Netflix on December 4.
In a time when kissing strangers could be dangerous, dating is bound to get weird.
Amateur inventors and app developers may be key to solving the pandemic's many problems.
Yasuhiro Ootori disassembles a brand new PS5 and gives us a first look inside the ingenious design of the gaming console.
Westbrook's generosity is a reminder that tipping well is more important than ever.
Anna Sproul-Latimer shared a wonderful anecdote on Twitter about an encounter she had with a stranger while making a nighttime jaunt through her neighbor's yard.
If smartphone commercials would just say it like it is.
I have long been in love with email and have fallen even more in love with it now.
"Snape worship would not survive today."