If your friends are visiting you in New York City, inevitably they'll want you to take them on a tour of Times Square, a place that many natives attempt to avoid at all costs. As it turns out, other Americans have a similar least favorite tourist attraction in their own state.

Data visualization artist Matt Shirley took an unscientific poll of his approximately 400,000 Instagram followers on what they considered the worst landmark in their state.

"This map is made from answers from a poll on my IG story," Shirley explained. "I took the most popular answers and slapped them on a map, so don't blame me."

Some of the notable least favorite attractions from Shirley's survey included the Gum Wall in Washington State, the Old Man of the Mountain in New Hampshire (which isn't even there any more), Casa Bonita in Colorado (made famous by Cartman in South Park) and the Alamo in Texas.

