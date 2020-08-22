PLEASE DON'T REMEMBER THE ALAMO

· Updated:

If your friends are visiting you in New York City, inevitably they'll want you to take them on a tour of Times Square, a place that many natives attempt to avoid at all costs. As it turns out, other Americans have a similar least favorite tourist attraction in their own state.

Data visualization artist Matt Shirley took an unscientific poll of his approximately 400,000 Instagram followers on what they considered the worst landmark in their state.

"This map is made from answers from a poll on my IG story," Shirley explained. "I took the most popular answers and slapped them on a map, so don't blame me."

Some of the notable least favorite attractions from Shirley's survey included the Gum Wall in Washington State, the Old Man of the Mountain in New Hampshire (which isn't even there any more), Casa Bonita in Colorado (made famous by Cartman in South Park) and the Alamo in Texas.

[Via Twitter]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

NOT SO PEACHY

1 digg eater.com

Peter Meehan's transgressive vision helped redefine food media with the groundbreaking Lucky Peach, and later transformed the LA Times's food coverage. But that vision came with a toxic management style characterized by intimidation, a barrage of sexualized commentary, and explosive anger, according to two dozen current and former staffers.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account