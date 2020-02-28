Veterinarians Remove An *Entire Beach Towel* From A Snake
Why did it eat the towel? How did it eat the towel? Why can't we stop watching this? We have a lot of questions:
[Via Twitter]
Why did it eat the towel? How did it eat the towel? Why can't we stop watching this? We have a lot of questions:
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price introduced a $70,000 minimum salary for all his staff — by cutting his own wages. Five years, on he has no regrets.
"Nothing like this ever happens in Carroll County. This was the biggest story it had ever seen."
The best way to get wildlife to show up on your hidden camera? Put your camera in a spot where you know the animals are going to pass.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
YouTuber Warped Perception took his fancy camera to an airshow and captured some gorgeous stuff.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have Bloomberg's billboard, Your Music Saved Me, You Have 24 Hours To Respond, and the Running Javelina.
Once upon a time, not all cars had to look like folded-up Optimus Prime.
"My company was called out to a routine tree removal in the Paintsville area. When my son, Brad Auxier cut into the tree a river of water and rotten tree poured from the tree. I have seen this before, but never in this large of amount."
Kindergarten redshirting, otherwise known as delaying a child's entry into kindergarten, is becoming a more common practice among parents. But does it help the kids?
What if the proposed Green New Deal were real? Here's a state-by-state breakdown of potential environmental projects, from Alabama to Wyoming.
A good spotter is always in the right place at the right time.
After inflation, the Dutch East India Company would be worth about $7.8 trillion today. How did they become so massively wealthy back in the day?
I'm frequently torn from my desk — where I might be doing $250,000 in expense reports, planning office events, or a wide variety of other tasks — to flush people's poop for them.
Perfect for the anti-aviary (or bird fanatic with a sense of humor), this snarky illustrated handbook is equal parts profane, funny, and — let's face it — true.
These products can help you shave a few strokes off your game and they're all on sale.
Pro skater Chris Russell stopped by a skate park in Hawaii and pulled off this crazy fence stall.
They scored $80 million by tricking a network into routing funds to Sri Lanka and the Philippines and then using a "money mule" to pick up the cash.
An aviation hobbyist produced a simulation of how the largest commercially produced planes would do if they landed on the airstrip at Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport.
America's onetime innovation icons are wrestling over their biggest remaining piles of money.
Platforms like Square and Clover were supposed to make it easier than ever to tip. Wh do so many consumers feel like they're being manipulated?
Nico Bellamy combined the whimsical visuals of the Pixar classic series with audio from the science fiction thriller.
Why did it eat the towel? How did it eat the towel? Why can't we stop watching this? We have a lot of questions:
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Uber Eats, DoorDash and Postmates might be convenient, but the apps are making you pay a juicy premium.
I've always considered myself a lover, not a fighter. And yet, Hulu's "Fyre Fraud" made me question myself. Why does Billy McFarland's face annoy me so much?
A group of millionaires are asked a series of questions about their principles and their answers might surprise/infuriate you.
50 years ago, artists and engineers staged one of the most ambitious and expensive multimedia events and infuriated their corporate backers.
For teenagers, living alone can be a crash course in independence.
Do you ever wonder how some people passed their driver's test? Here are a few of the most commonly seen driving faux pas.
Just how humans evolved the stiff feet that allow us to walk and run has been something of a mystery, but now researchers say a bony arch structure is the key.
"I was working on an extension with two lads that work for me. We had some spare time so we decided to have a bit of fun."
How coronavirus cases exploded in South Korean churches and hospitals.
A new paper suggests that death certificates dramatically undercounted the number of people dying from opioid overdoses.
The team behind the Hacksmith channel went all out on this mini-Cybertruck.
"We have one regular that — no matter what he orders — wants his [already hot] entree zapped in the microwave for exactly eight and a half minutes."
Archaeologists puzzle out a clash of Mesoamerican cultures.
Luckily for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto, the miss didn't cost his team, which advanced past Espanyol in the Europa League.
How do you compare yourself with one of the most famous women in the world?
With the abysmal state of healthcare, it shouldn't be surprising that tech companies have swooped to solve the ills that the federal government can't or won't.
Last year, I published a thriller set on a cruise. A few weeks ago, I found myself quarantined on the Diamond Princess.
The Peele-produced reboot of the 1992 horror film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Watchmen") and will hit theaters in June.
The controversial designer Stanley Saitowiz went through three plans and five months of deliberation to get the home approved.
Disney's next era of the beloved sci-fi franchise finally frees us from the confines of the Skywalker saga.
There's nothing better in soccer than a last-minute winner (unless your team is on the losing end), and there's really nothing better than a last-minute winner scored by a goalkeeper.
Frank Lawlis is a longtime adviser and mentor to the King of Daytime TV, but his practices (including a device to treat mental illness) have been deemed potentially dangerous by the scientific community: "It's predatory on people who are desperate."
Is it already time for Apple to reinvent the wheel?
You might think it's mind reading, but really, it's just about math.
The controversial term may be new, but the goal is the same: Drink less. And I do.
A small Georgia town, a prophecy about Donald Trump, and the story of how a miracle fell apart.
From Caesar to Schumer, 70 years of the Land Shark, the Chicken Lady, and a bunch of Muppets.