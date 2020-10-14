There are plenty of good, interesting products on sale on Amazon for Prime Day. There's also stuff that's just kind of weird. Here are some of our oddest Prime Day finds, ranked from the slightly unusual to the frankly bizarre. If you're looking for something slightly more distinctive and not so run-of-the-mill for your Prime Day haul, this list has got you covered.

Some heroes don't wear capes. Some heroes come in the form of a brightly-colored gel that removes dust from pesky places where it's hard to clean, such as the inside of your car or your laptop keyboard. It might look like a giant blob of goo, but sometimes a little bit of goo is the right way to go(o) .

A five-star review from a happy customer:

I was skeptical at first. Was afraid my keyboard would be all gummed up with yellow slime! The opposite: it cleaned it as good as new. Got all those dog hairs between the keys! No smell lingering on the keyboard or my hands. No sign I even used it except a clean keyboard. — ZZZZZZ

Get it on Amazon for $5.59.

We all hate being woken up by the jarring sound of an alarm clock, but perhaps this alarm clock, which simulates the colors of sunrise is the thing that'll make your mornings a little bit better.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

I found this clock when searching for the best alarm clocks for light-sensitive people. I loved the general idea of it, but this clock stood out because the operation of it is relatively simple and because you can completely black out the time display. — D. Brown

Get it on Amazon for $32.19.

Novelty cups are nothing new, but there's something particularly startling about seeing coffee being poured to the rim of a cup shaped like an SLR camera lens. We may not be able to afford a high-end camera, but we can still live vicariously as a photographer by sipping from a camera lens.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

I love this mug! First, it's great because everyone thinks it really is a zoom lens at first. It's so funny to see their reactions! Second, I have autoimmune arthritis in my hands (RA). It can be very difficult to hold a full mug. This is one of my favorites! — embe_3

Get it on Amazon for $11.21.

We're sure that everyone loves burritos, no question, but to love burritos so much that you would want to sleep in a gigantic burrito-like fleece blanket? That's a whole other level of devotion, especially when you consider the fact that from a distance, it sort of looks like you're covering yourself with a blanket riddled with mold spots. Just some food for thought.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

Purrrrfect for me and my cat to cuddle together. His name is Taco, and I made him a purrito. — Jamie Moreno

Get it on Amazon for $12.23 in up to five "flavors."

Winter is coming and we all need to keep warm as best as we can. While some of us might don more conventional winter hats, for those who want to stand out on the street as a walking octopus, this knit ski mask with tentacles will do the trick.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

You'd expect the tentacles to be cold. As cold as the blackness of space. They aren't cold, but actually warm your neck to give temporary comfort before you are mindlessly slain by an uncaring horror. The eye holes are spacious for easy access. — Tyler Forge

Get it on Amazon for $10.39.

And finally, one of the most unfortunate products we've come across on Prime Day…

In these unsettling times, if you want something that'll make things even more unsettling, perhaps you can acquire this Donald Trump fortune-telling ball. It's like a Magic 8-ball, except you get the dubious pleasure of hearing Donald Trump's voice say "yes" or "no" to the questions you ask it.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

I live in a blended family — some conservatives and some liberals! We always have fun toys at Christmas as a family tradition. This year, this is my contribution. I love hearing the answers from the president (preceded with an eerie sound and some colored lights). This really is a modern update on the Magic 8-ball (and more responses, too). Regardless of your political affiliation, this is a fun toy to have around! — Albert Teich III

Get it on Amazon (if you want) for $12.76.

Editor's note: some reviews have been edited for length and clarity.