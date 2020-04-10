The Week's Best Quarantine Memes, Ranked

Every week, Digg's editors take a look at what's happening around the internet and collect and rank the best memes we find. But, if you haven't noticed, the internet is thinking about pretty much one thing these days: the coronavirus pandemic. So, for the time being, we're focusing on quarantine memes (or, if you'll indulge us, quaranmemes).

The realities of social distancing and quarantined cities are making people go stir-crazy in their homes — as a result, internet users are putting out some very good stuff. Digg's editors each picked a favorite.



3. Green Screen Queen

The meme: The Queen of England, who is 93 and drives her own Range Rover, came through with a reaffirming speech during the crisis in a green outfit, a straight shot of relief to the amatuer meme'rs and green-screen enthusiasts.

It's not the first time she's done this. The Queen said we could all have a little green-screen fun, as a treat.

Examples:

This is a difficult time for everyone and I, for one, am grateful for gifts such as these… pic.twitter.com/9v5M3Yhgog — Peter Chiykowski, the unauthorized Queenscreener (@rockpapercynic) April 5, 2020

Obi-Wan Queenobi pic.twitter.com/lq5A0YLQQE — Dad Joke Han Solo (@dadjokehansolo) April 7, 2020

This canvas speaks to me pic.twitter.com/iWk6FuGsPM — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) April 6, 2020

Adwait Patil



2. The Ghanaian Funeral Dancers

Dark times call for (extremely) dark memes, and the Ghanaian funeral dancer meme delivers. The basic structure: a video clip ending in some sort of (painful) fail, set to Vicetone and Tony Igy's "Astronomia", cutting to clips of dancers holding a casket right when the fail occurs. The footage of the dancers comes from an old BBC report on the crew, which families in Ghana hired to jazz up funeral proceedings. The resulting memes are, well, morbid:

If I might provide my own humble submission pic.twitter.com/CV0jmr4jG6 — Dr. Space Sloth, Esq. (@SharksOnCouches) April 4, 2020



A variation involves splicing in footage of the dancers lined up in anticipation:

And here's Rudy Gobert, for the coronavirus tie-in:

For NBA twitter pic.twitter.com/neVB78imTH — Martin James – Comedian Facebook Page (@_martinjames) April 5, 2020

Dan Nolan's Twitter thread has a whole bunch more. Enjoy.

Dan Fallon



1. Choose Your Quarantine House

The meme

In 2019, we had the "where y'all sitting meme," a meme which asked people to choose a cafeteria table to sit at by identifying the artists, movies, TV shows, songs and other pop cultural products they enjoyed the most:

okay girls and gays, where are you sitting? pic.twitter.com/SO38XcqkyI — moved accs! (@blanchetths) August 2, 2019

Those were simpler, more innocent times. Now it's 2020 and a new meme that is of a similar, though bleaker, nature has been born: now you have to choose your quarantine house and the people you'd want to wait out this pandemic out together. Some houses might seem appealing, but as is the case for most of the memes circulating on Twitter, most of these choices are pretty darn awful.

Examples

pick your quarantine house. i will answer no questions. choose wisely pic.twitter.com/0ThoQaJYRV — jake (@callmeshitto) April 6, 2020

Choose your #StarWars quarantine house! Which group are you #SocialDistancing with? pic.twitter.com/0Sh43EE6z9 — The Resistance Broadcast | Star Wars News Net (@RBatSWNN) April 7, 2020

I think I'm a house five person. pic.twitter.com/2szob41Xus — Petty White (@flotisserie) April 5, 2020

choose your quarantine house pic.twitter.com/5earBtHx5Q — lexaprofessional (@queasy_f_bby) April 7, 2020

my realistic memes never go viral pic.twitter.com/6gKLdNDcwb — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) April 7, 2020

Pang-Chieh Ho





Bonus, Non-Quarantine Memes



Leo Points At Things

The meme: In one scene during Quentin Tarantino's 2019 stylish dramedy "Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood," Leonardo DiCaprio's character Rick Dalton is transfixed on an episode of "F.B.I." — when he suddenly appears on screen — prompting him to excitedly point at himself. (Instant Academy Award nomination.) According to the sleuths over at KnowYourMeme, this hammy moment in the film became immortalized as a meme back in March, when @kee_bully19 added a caption to the screengrab joking that this was him during The Invisible Man. Then, after a short hiatus, out of the blue this week, the meme format came roaring back, with legions of netizens finding this to be a very relatable situation and added comical captions (some at DiCaprio's expense).

Examples:

when someone says the title of the movie in the movie pic.twitter.com/8iqOQkjttF — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) April 5, 2020

When The Dark Knight Rises in The Dark Knight Rises pic.twitter.com/HGAXmNGWE7 — Anthony (@BrooklynBatman_) April 5, 2020

my dad when he recognizes an actor pic.twitter.com/KwLguMZqO0 — brianna zigler (@briannazigs) April 6, 2020

Leo pointing his gf to the door when she turns 25 pic.twitter.com/YwpTzvlgMm — Fiona Applebum says don't buy Shaun King's Book! (@WrittenByHanna) April 7, 2020

Seeing a twitter friends name in the credits of a movie or TV show I'm watching. pic.twitter.com/DyWBM0idtb — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 7, 2020

When the Sith get their revenge in Revenge of the Sith https://t.co/yM6jRLEHIs pic.twitter.com/VM6TIqqQxk — Knuckle Head (@Knuckle_HeadTV) April 5, 2020

When I tell my kid to get me another beer.



Wait, am I doing this wrong? pic.twitter.com/oHMDVY8xDi — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) April 6, 2020

James Crugnale



Karens!

The meme: We almost got through a quarantine weekend on the internet in a relatively quiet fashion — until Sunday, when London journalist Julie Bindel tweeted the following:

Does anyone else think the 'Karen' slur is woman hating and based on class prejudice? — Julie Bindel (@bindelj) April 5, 2020

And boy, did people have feelings about that.

Examples:

today is my aunt karen's birthday and i just texted her "happy birthday aunt karen!" she must be so mad at me i can't believe i called her a slur on her birthday — James (@CaucasianJames) April 6, 2020

my mom's friend is named Karen so i'm allowed to say it — perston whaleiams (@prestovision) April 6, 2020

Imagine being called Karen was the most oppression you would have to face in life… must be so nice pic.twitter.com/H5UlZCZ5Jo — All aesthetic (@GrandeGuillermo) April 6, 2020

I love Scorsese, but I can't stand how his characters just throw around racial slurs. pic.twitter.com/tOj7QlNB9K — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) April 6, 2020

you see, "Karen" with a hard R is a slur but "Ka'en" is a term of affection — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) April 6, 2020

Everyone was right to roast Karen — uh, Julie, sorry. Maybe John Mulaney said it best:

"You can't say Karen, Karen is as bad as the n-word!" pic.twitter.com/sX1pXGsMGj — oh to be an allegory in a wc animatic (@cheebzmacka) April 6, 2020

Molly Bradley



That's it for this week. Meanwhile, nature continues to take its course: