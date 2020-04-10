The Week's Best Quarantine Memes, Ranked
Every week, Digg's editors take a look at what's happening around the internet and collect and rank the best memes we find. But, if you haven't noticed, the internet is thinking about pretty much one thing these days: the coronavirus pandemic. So, for the time being, we're focusing on quarantine memes (or, if you'll indulge us, quaranmemes).
The realities of social distancing and quarantined cities are making people go stir-crazy in their homes — as a result, internet users are putting out some very good stuff. Digg's editors each picked a favorite.
3. Green Screen Queen
The meme: The Queen of England, who is 93 and drives her own Range Rover, came through with a reaffirming speech during the crisis in a green outfit, a straight shot of relief to the amatuer meme'rs and green-screen enthusiasts.
It's not the first time she's done this. The Queen said we could all have a little green-screen fun, as a treat.
Examples:
Adwait Patil
2. The Ghanaian Funeral Dancers
Dark times call for (extremely) dark memes, and the Ghanaian funeral dancer meme delivers. The basic structure: a video clip ending in some sort of (painful) fail, set to Vicetone and Tony Igy's "Astronomia", cutting to clips of dancers holding a casket right when the fail occurs. The footage of the dancers comes from an old BBC report on the crew, which families in Ghana hired to jazz up funeral proceedings. The resulting memes are, well, morbid:
A variation involves splicing in footage of the dancers lined up in anticipation:
And here's Rudy Gobert, for the coronavirus tie-in:
Dan Nolan's Twitter thread has a whole bunch more. Enjoy.
Dan Fallon
1. Choose Your Quarantine House
The meme
In 2019, we had the "where y'all sitting meme," a meme which asked people to choose a cafeteria table to sit at by identifying the artists, movies, TV shows, songs and other pop cultural products they enjoyed the most:
Those were simpler, more innocent times. Now it's 2020 and a new meme that is of a similar, though bleaker, nature has been born: now you have to choose your quarantine house and the people you'd want to wait out this pandemic out together. Some houses might seem appealing, but as is the case for most of the memes circulating on Twitter, most of these choices are pretty darn awful.
Examples
Pang-Chieh Ho
Bonus, Non-Quarantine Memes
Leo Points At Things
The meme: In one scene during Quentin Tarantino's 2019 stylish dramedy "Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood," Leonardo DiCaprio's character Rick Dalton is transfixed on an episode of "F.B.I." — when he suddenly appears on screen — prompting him to excitedly point at himself. (Instant Academy Award nomination.) According to the sleuths over at KnowYourMeme, this hammy moment in the film became immortalized as a meme back in March, when @kee_bully19 added a caption to the screengrab joking that this was him during The Invisible Man. Then, after a short hiatus, out of the blue this week, the meme format came roaring back, with legions of netizens finding this to be a very relatable situation and added comical captions (some at DiCaprio's expense).
Examples:
James Crugnale
Karens!
The meme: We almost got through a quarantine weekend on the internet in a relatively quiet fashion — until Sunday, when London journalist Julie Bindel tweeted the following:
And boy, did people have feelings about that.
Examples:
Everyone was right to roast Karen — uh, Julie, sorry. Maybe John Mulaney said it best:
Molly Bradley
That's it for this week. Meanwhile, nature continues to take its course: