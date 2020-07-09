The Week's Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Kanye West president memes, the worst place in New York City, the movie villain vs. the actual villain and #RIPEllen memes.
4. The Worst Place In New York City
The meme
In these unprecedented times, there's nothing that better unites us than trash-talking things we all hate. This week, the subject of much cathartic loathing was — as it so often is, and with good reason — New York.
People were extraordinarily quick to weigh in with their most-hated NYC locales — or to otherwise defend what they consider erroneously loathed places, or to reminisce about memories that made bad places even worse.
Also, for all the people saying that they miss (miss!) Penn Station — sorry, but are you okay?
Examples
Honestly, I think this felt good for everyone involved. It's the most wholesome fun possible in this timeline — especially because the joke's on us, in the end, who have chosen to live in New York, and/or are confined to living in this country. For the real worst place in New York, and in any city, is America. Haha!
Molly Bradley
3. RIP Ellen
The meme
Earlier this week, a death hoax started to circulate on the internet when the hashtag #RIPEllen started popping up on Twitter. While many soon wised up to the fact that the show host is, in fact, well and alive, with the hashtag came many fake Twitter obituaries of Ellen DeGeneres that posted photos of Ellen lookalikes to signal that the rumors of her death were not true. Some of these obituaries also poked fun at the fact that DeGeneres's reputation has really suffered this year after a Twitter thread about how she is "one of the meanest people alive" became viral.
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
2. What If Kanye West Were Really President?
The meme
Is there anything Kanye West can't do? Music icon, fashion icon and now American icon? Mr West recently decided to pivot, again. After recently announcing a multi-year deal with fashion giants Gap, Ye had one of those "personal news" tweets ready in the drafts. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," he tweeted. "I am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION." Our question is: does he have to give up being the class clown if he wins or can he keep hold of both positions? The internet has gotten far less kind with Ye over the years and this somewhat honest intention was met with some honest ridicule.
Examples
Adwait Patil
1. The Movie Villain Vs. The Actual Villain
The meme: In the classic Hollywood formula, there's a protagonist and an antagonist. But a new meme suggests that maybe we've been rooting for the wrong person in our favorite movies and TV shows all along.
According to Know Your Meme, a post by Twitter user @chuuzus argued that the true villains of the Disney Channel's High School Musical movies were Troy and Gabriela and not Sharpay. This clever framing, (The Movie Villain / The Actual Villain), sparked hundreds of tweets juxtaposing the purported villain of various productions with people's opinions on who they thought was the true antagonist…and it turns out a lot of people really didn't like Adrian Grenier's character in The Devil Wears Prada.
Examples