Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Kanye West president memes, the worst place in New York City, the movie villain vs. the actual villain and #RIPEllen memes.

4. The Worst Place In New York City

The meme

In these unprecedented times, there's nothing that better unites us than trash-talking things we all hate. This week, the subject of much cathartic loathing was — as it so often is, and with good reason — New York.

Currently in a heated debate about top three worst places in NYC. My answers are Columbus Circle Whole Foods, Union Pool & Grand Army Plaza (Brooklyn). I am countered with the 86th st. 4/5/6 station, the Port Authority Bus Terminal & the NY Aquarium. — Moses Gates (@MosesNYC) July 6, 2020

People were extraordinarily quick to weigh in with their most-hated NYC locales — or to otherwise defend what they consider erroneously loathed places, or to reminisce about memories that made bad places even worse.

Also, for all the people saying that they miss (miss!) Penn Station — sorry, but are you okay?



Examples



Y'all, if you honestly think Penn Station is the worst place in NYC, then you have not had the pleasure of watching a one-footed pigeon take a literal shit inside the overpriced pizzeria at Port Authority Bus Terminal. — Rich Villar (@elprofe316) July 7, 2020

wow Penn Station is trending because ppl are talking about how it's the worst place in NYC and even though that's true….wow…..i miss it SO much. Oh to be wandering around the sketchy K-Mart in Penn while I wait for my friends — nicka (@silver_spooning) July 6, 2020

debate all you want, but the worst place in NYC is the Wework where a guy broke up with me forcing me to cry while sitting on what was essentially a beanbag chair — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) July 7, 2020

the worst place in NYC is my small closet bathroom with just a toilet — anand (@demon_squid) July 7, 2020

to everyone answering "brunch" to the worst place in nyc question pic.twitter.com/VwlPOgXvfm — tiki kev (@fatmanatee) July 7, 2020

the worst place in NYC is inside my brain next question — rosemary donahue (@rosadona) July 7, 2020

Honestly, I think this felt good for everyone involved. It's the most wholesome fun possible in this timeline — especially because the joke's on us, in the end, who have chosen to live in New York, and/or are confined to living in this country. For the real worst place in New York, and in any city, is America. Haha!

Molly Bradley

3. RIP Ellen

The meme

Earlier this week, a death hoax started to circulate on the internet when the hashtag #RIPEllen started popping up on Twitter. While many soon wised up to the fact that the show host is, in fact, well and alive, with the hashtag came many fake Twitter obituaries of Ellen DeGeneres that posted photos of Ellen lookalikes to signal that the rumors of her death were not true. Some of these obituaries also poked fun at the fact that DeGeneres's reputation has really suffered this year after a Twitter thread about how she is "one of the meanest people alive" became viral.



Examples



#RIPELLEN gone too late 😭😔

FLY HIGH 🧚🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JrhpA97rOa — яαω вєєƒ 🔴| #𝟏 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐋𝐲𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧 (@rosslynchcumrag) July 7, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

2. What If Kanye West Were Really President?

The meme

Is there anything Kanye West can't do? Music icon, fashion icon and now American icon? Mr West recently decided to pivot, again. After recently announcing a multi-year deal with fashion giants Gap, Ye had one of those "personal news" tweets ready in the drafts. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," he tweeted. "I am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION." Our question is: does he have to give up being the class clown if he wins or can he keep hold of both positions? The internet has gotten far less kind with Ye over the years and this somewhat honest intention was met with some honest ridicule.



Examples



"I miss the old Kanye, straight from the go Kanye…" pic.twitter.com/dzpwgOAzrc — wanye 🌏☄️💕 (@omgwanye) July 5, 2020

Me when Kanye makes me join the military for a pair of yeezys #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/PxxXb0Y9aP — Twoninevet (@CartiVlone1) July 5, 2020

Me checking to see if the simpsons predicted anything about kanye: pic.twitter.com/ZOehIuQIQN — mink flow (@Currypiston) July 5, 2020

Adwait Patil

1. The Movie Villain Vs. The Actual Villain

The meme: In the classic Hollywood formula, there's a protagonist and an antagonist. But a new meme suggests that maybe we've been rooting for the wrong person in our favorite movies and TV shows all along.

According to Know Your Meme, a post by Twitter user @chuuzus argued that the true villains of the Disney Channel's High School Musical movies were Troy and Gabriela and not Sharpay. This clever framing, (The Movie Villain / The Actual Villain), sparked hundreds of tweets juxtaposing the purported villain of various productions with people's opinions on who they thought was the true antagonist…and it turns out a lot of people really didn't like Adrian Grenier's character in The Devil Wears Prada.



Examples



The movie villain. The actual villain. pic.twitter.com/alAeLvmtO4 — Danielle Perez (@DivaDelux) July 8, 2020

The movie villain the actual villain pic.twitter.com/HanIr4Q4Xq — 𝕄𝕖𝕞𝕠 (@getheMemo) June 19, 2020

The movie villain. The real villain. pic.twitter.com/xccbCMB3Yy — Ollice Jr. 🦥 (@_iamoj_) July 8, 2020

The show villain The real villain pic.twitter.com/ys0lkHy8ei — Alex Peter (@LolOverruled) July 9, 2020

The show villain The actual villain pic.twitter.com/2OkJoyKWte — SportsNation (@SportsNation) July 8, 2020