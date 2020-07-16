The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

HAVE OUR ENTANGLEMENT AND EAT IT TOO

4. Ivanka Trump's Goya Beans Tweet

The meme

On Tuesday night Ivanka Trump posted a photograph of herself holding a can of Goya's Black Beans. The tweet by the First Daughter furthered the divisive discourse already surrounding Goya, whose CEO Robert Unanue declared last week that America was "truly blessed" to have Donald Trump as president.

If it's Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

In terms of a joke setup, it doesn't get easier than this. That's probably why this meme came and went in a blink of an eye, yielding no worthy laughs.



Examples



If it's Goya, it has to be good

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/wx0BHgMWwi — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) July 15, 2020

Adwait Patil

3. Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Entanglement'

The meme

Last week, Jada Pinkett Smith invited her husband Will Smith onto an episode of her show Red Table Talk where she revealed to the public that she had an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina while the couple was briefly separated.

"An entanglement?" Smith interjected. "A relationship."

Will was like "an entanglement, what does that mean exactly?" 😂 pic.twitter.com/3l5GPJHayX — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 10, 2020

After the uncomfortable conversation went live, many people picked up on Jada's hazy terminology for her extramarital dalliance with August, and tweeted jokes and remixes about it. Will Smith's devastated expression also became a meme.



Examples



Na im done 😂😂 entanglement 😂😂 Shit then Jada bring Will Smith in on a role too entanglement the movie😂😂 pic.twitter.com/y73KVbtnN0 — the fifth republic (@MusicalCritic) July 11, 2020

Will smith listening to Jada talk bout her "entanglement" with August pic.twitter.com/IUEkm03hFn — BLM 🇸🇴 (@animaxali) July 10, 2020

me when I reply to an email saying "no worries" pic.twitter.com/wfZCSPHLtS — ziwe (@ziwe) July 10, 2020

"Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped turned upside down" pic.twitter.com/zz24TEnl1u — fake smile (@iMrWhonder) July 10, 2020

James Crugnale

2. The Mummy's Voice

The meme

In January of 2020 — yes, this very year, before the unprecedented virus became a pandemic, before we became aware of murder hornets, long before we realized that everything is cake — researchers in Leeds, England tried to reproduce the voice of a 3,000-year-old mummy. Never mind that this piece of contextual information itself is bonkers: this week, a CBS segment about these researchers' work began to circulate anew... but it's a little different than the original.

remember when technology gave us the mummy's voice pic.twitter.com/813GGG48ts — johnny (@killola) July 13, 2020

So, of course, people have rushed to point out that this is not the original video nor sound that aired, which you can hear here:

They have also kindly submitted what they claim is the real sound in their takes on the mummy recreation video. (Note: the narrative lead-up to the sound in each clip gets repetitive, yes, but if you listen to each the whole way through, the payoff is so, so good. Don't deprive yourself of joy by skipping to the end of the video.)



Examples



i saw a fake version of the mummy voice recreation video floating around and i think people deserve to hear the truth pic.twitter.com/bjc7pRjywa — Christopher Sebela (@xtop) July 14, 2020

That's not the real one pic.twitter.com/GygBsyDVJD — perro veneciano (@nicetumichiu) July 14, 2020

This is my friend's two-year-old saying fuck pic.twitter.com/zJKl1GtmNq — Max Jenkins (@maxjenkinsyall) July 14, 2020

no no no this is the real video pic.twitter.com/ljV2K2feog — sophie (@honeysweetgirI) July 14, 2020

remember when technology gave us the velociraptor's voice pic.twitter.com/GIT0EYUnEi — Jurassic Park Updates (@JurassicPark2go) July 14, 2020

Not only does this meme deliciously lambaste the extremely ridiculous sound that the researchers actually did create (we're sorry; we know you worked hard, science people, but you gotta admit that mummy sounds just plain silly), but the faux-seriousness of the parodies has provided some much-needed levity this week. Good work, team.

Molly Bradley

1. This Is A Cake

The meme

On July 8, BuzzFeed Tasty shared an Instagram video of hyper-realistic cakes baked by Turkish bakery Redrosecake. As a knife sliced through various everyday objects, ranging from a red Croc to a toilet roll, we discover that nothing is what they seem and that all of these things are, indeed, as the Twitter caption from Tasty says, "all cake."

These Are All Cakes pic.twitter.com/ejArkJHaid — Tasty (@tasty) July 8, 2020

Maybe it's because the Tasty video destroyed our ideas of what is real and what is cake, or maybe it's because we're all desperate from distraction from COVID-19 news, but what initially began as a hyperrealistic cake video going viral became so much more when people started posting more tweets challenging the boundaries between cake and, well, everything else in this world. Everything seems like a cake this days. This post is a cake.



Examples



are we human? or are we fondant? — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) July 12, 2020

I think that's enough Internet for me today pic.twitter.com/JW7mRr5vdR — Jefe🇬🇾 (@shaqaveli_182) July 12, 2020

he was trying to find out of she was made of cake pic.twitter.com/aQarMjcLlt — mio (@miovies) July 11, 2020

oh no oh fuck pic.twitter.com/irwpPZoeQv — laura whatevers (@freezydorito) July 12, 2020

Pang-Chieh Ho