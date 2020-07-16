The Week's Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Ivanka Trump's Goya Beans tweet, "entanglement," the real mummy voice and "this is cake."
4. Ivanka Trump's Goya Beans Tweet
The meme
On Tuesday night Ivanka Trump posted a photograph of herself holding a can of Goya's Black Beans. The tweet by the First Daughter furthered the divisive discourse already surrounding Goya, whose CEO Robert Unanue declared last week that America was "truly blessed" to have Donald Trump as president.
In terms of a joke setup, it doesn't get easier than this. That's probably why this meme came and went in a blink of an eye, yielding no worthy laughs.
Examples
Adwait Patil
3. Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Entanglement'
The meme
Last week, Jada Pinkett Smith invited her husband Will Smith onto an episode of her show Red Table Talk where she revealed to the public that she had an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina while the couple was briefly separated.
"An entanglement?" Smith interjected. "A relationship."
After the uncomfortable conversation went live, many people picked up on Jada's hazy terminology for her extramarital dalliance with August, and tweeted jokes and remixes about it. Will Smith's devastated expression also became a meme.
Examples
James Crugnale
2. The Mummy's Voice
The meme
In January of 2020 — yes, this very year, before the unprecedented virus became a pandemic, before we became aware of murder hornets, long before we realized that everything is cake — researchers in Leeds, England tried to reproduce the voice of a 3,000-year-old mummy. Never mind that this piece of contextual information itself is bonkers: this week, a CBS segment about these researchers' work began to circulate anew... but it's a little different than the original.
So, of course, people have rushed to point out that this is not the original video nor sound that aired, which you can hear here:
They have also kindly submitted what they claim is the real sound in their takes on the mummy recreation video. (Note: the narrative lead-up to the sound in each clip gets repetitive, yes, but if you listen to each the whole way through, the payoff is so, so good. Don't deprive yourself of joy by skipping to the end of the video.)
Examples
Not only does this meme deliciously lambaste the extremely ridiculous sound that the researchers actually did create (we're sorry; we know you worked hard, science people, but you gotta admit that mummy sounds just plain silly), but the faux-seriousness of the parodies has provided some much-needed levity this week. Good work, team.
Molly Bradley
1. This Is A Cake
The meme
On July 8, BuzzFeed Tasty shared an Instagram video of hyper-realistic cakes baked by Turkish bakery Redrosecake. As a knife sliced through various everyday objects, ranging from a red Croc to a toilet roll, we discover that nothing is what they seem and that all of these things are, indeed, as the Twitter caption from Tasty says, "all cake."
Maybe it's because the Tasty video destroyed our ideas of what is real and what is cake, or maybe it's because we're all desperate from distraction from COVID-19 news, but what initially began as a hyperrealistic cake video going viral became so much more when people started posting more tweets challenging the boundaries between cake and, well, everything else in this world. Everything seems like a cake this days. This post is a cake.
Examples
Pang-Chieh Ho