The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

3. Assorted 'Last Dance' Memes

The meme

The ESPN Michael Jackson documentary "The Last Dance" has already given us so much — it's given us Isiah Thomas memes, the meme of Jordan reacting to old footage with incredible incredulity, and some truly brutal insults from the NBA star. And this week it has graced us with "Laughing Michael Jordan," a reaction meme that captures Jordan's uproarious response to former Seattle SuperSonics player Gary Payton's claim that he wore Jordan out during the 1996 NBA Finals. Move aside, "Crying Micahel Jordan," looks like there's a new meme in town.

Examples

Gary Payton: I wore down Michael Jordan



Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/SX9fLY6ZZT — Blue Wire Podcasts (@bluewirepods) May 11, 2020

me at my own tweets pic.twitter.com/eahVUFH045 — ziwe (@ziwe) May 11, 2020

When your editor asks if you're gonna hit your deadline pic.twitter.com/7VgPW2oH34 — Brett Molina (@brettmolina23) May 11, 2020

when frasier makes an opera reference in the midst of yet another farcical misunderstanding pic.twitter.com/1c8YA1qKzE — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) May 11, 2020

"A cat … who eats … lasagna?" pic.twitter.com/8oursbzZnE — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 11, 2020

Pang-Chieh Ho

2. Robert Pattinson Memes

The meme

Robert Pattinson gave a, uh, memorable interview to GQ earlier this week where he revealed that, while stuck in quarantine, he had invented a bizarre pasta concoction. A pasta which you can hold in your hand! Calling the dish Piccolini Cuscino or Little Pillow, the "Twilight" star explained to befuddled GQ reporter Zach Baron that you take pasta, cheese, sugar and Corn Flakes, cram them all into a tinfoil ball and heat it up in the microwave. His attempt to show Baron how this was done resulted in a small explosion over Facetime.

robert pattinson pasta story has been the only thing on my mind for the past 30 minutes and the only thing that will be on my mind for the next 30 hours pic.twitter.com/lmNmTELMnG — mia vicino-pitt (@BRATPlTT) May 12, 2020

Pattinson's surreal recipe inspired others to attempt to recreate his pasta monstrosity — while others goofed on the actor's eccentric cooking sensibilities with countless memes.

The examples

Robert Pattinson cooking pasta: https://t.co/TxWlFc9ol7 — THE TWILIGHT SAGA (@Twilight) May 13, 2020

pov: you're a bowl of pasta about to go into a microwave pic.twitter.com/RaWeyL5RfL — ᵃ.ᵃ. ᵈᵉ ˡᵉᵛⁱⁿᵉ (@soalexgoes) May 13, 2020

Robert Pattinson making breakfast pic.twitter.com/2qjd1Ysrw9 — Cassidy Olsen (@olsencassidy) May 12, 2020

robert pattinson placing pasta into a pot for his piccolini cuscino: pic.twitter.com/oPcCD8dIre — justine (@edwardsvoIvo) May 12, 2020

robert pattinson making pasta pic.twitter.com/I7R0gveAGb — Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) May 12, 2020

i tried making the robert pattinson GQ pasta so you don't have to. pic.twitter.com/M8WftZzLW0 — meg! (@megonfilm) May 13, 2020

James Crugnale



1. A Midsommar Surprise

The meme: "Midsommar" is on the internet's radar, for no particular reason we can think of, aside from the fact that it takes place during summer, which we won't have, and tells a tale of miscommunication and horror and death, which... Anyway, people have grabbed a still of Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor) looking up in horror, in the movie, at a woman standing at the top of a cliff, and placed beside it something else the two might be looking at.

Examples:

And for the most ambitious — and, indeed, horrifying — of them all:

Solid format. Good callbacks, of both "Midsommar" and the various iconic cultural works of art paired with the film.

Molly Bradley