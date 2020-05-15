The Week's Best Memes, Ranked
Every week, Digg's editors take a look at what's happening around the internet and collect and rank the best memes we find. The internet meme factories have managed to start branch beyond coronavirus and quarantine-related memes again, so we're broadening our weekly roundup back to its old form. Enjoy.
3. Assorted 'Last Dance' Memes
The meme
The ESPN Michael Jackson documentary "The Last Dance" has already given us so much — it's given us Isiah Thomas memes, the meme of Jordan reacting to old footage with incredible incredulity, and some truly brutal insults from the NBA star. And this week it has graced us with "Laughing Michael Jordan," a reaction meme that captures Jordan's uproarious response to former Seattle SuperSonics player Gary Payton's claim that he wore Jordan out during the 1996 NBA Finals. Move aside, "Crying Micahel Jordan," looks like there's a new meme in town.
Examples
Pang-Chieh Ho
2. Robert Pattinson Memes
The meme
Robert Pattinson gave a, uh, memorable interview to GQ earlier this week where he revealed that, while stuck in quarantine, he had invented a bizarre pasta concoction. A pasta which you can hold in your hand! Calling the dish Piccolini Cuscino or Little Pillow, the "Twilight" star explained to befuddled GQ reporter Zach Baron that you take pasta, cheese, sugar and Corn Flakes, cram them all into a tinfoil ball and heat it up in the microwave. His attempt to show Baron how this was done resulted in a small explosion over Facetime.
Pattinson's surreal recipe inspired others to attempt to recreate his pasta monstrosity — while others goofed on the actor's eccentric cooking sensibilities with countless memes.
The examples
James Crugnale
1. A Midsommar Surprise
The meme: "Midsommar" is on the internet's radar, for no particular reason we can think of, aside from the fact that it takes place during summer, which we won't have, and tells a tale of miscommunication and horror and death, which... Anyway, people have grabbed a still of Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor) looking up in horror, in the movie, at a woman standing at the top of a cliff, and placed beside it something else the two might be looking at.
Examples:
And for the most ambitious — and, indeed, horrifying — of them all:
Solid format. Good callbacks, of both "Midsommar" and the various iconic cultural works of art paired with the film.
Molly Bradley