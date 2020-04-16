THAT... WASN'T CGI?

This fascinating side-by-side clip shows that the real stunt hero of the scene wasn't Cruise, but rather the camera man who jumped off the plane backwards and filmed Cruise with a camera on his head the whole way down. And let's not forget the second skydiving cameraman who filmed this behind-the-scenes footage:

How the HALO jump scene from MI: Fallout was filmed. The cameraman also jumped with Tom Cruise. from r/movies


